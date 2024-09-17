Home
PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing Odisha’s railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several significant railway projects in Odisha on September 17.

With a combined investment of ₹2871 crores, these projects are poised to improve connectivity, alleviate congestion on critical routes, and foster the region’s socio-economic development.

Railway Projects to be Inaugurated

Lanjigarh Road-Ambadola-Doikallu Railway Section (25.394 km) 

As part of the Vizianagaram-Titilagarh 3rd Line Project, this ₹432 crore section will bolster capacity on the busy Vizianagaram-Titilagarh route. The upgrade aims to enhance connectivity between western Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, benefiting both passenger traffic and freight movement.

Laxmipur Road-Singaram-Tikiri Railway Section (22.94 km)

This segment of the Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project, with an investment of ₹260 crores, will boost train movement capacity in southern Odisha. It will facilitate smoother freight transport from resource-rich areas to major markets.

Dhenkanal-Sadashibapur-Hindol Road Railway Section (40.62 km)

A component of the Budhapank-Salegaon 3rd & 4th Line Project, this ₹540 crore initiative will enhance capacity on a crucial industrial route. It aims to ensure smoother and faster transportation of goods.

Bangurkela-Nowgaon Railway Section (12.5 km)

With an investment of ₹239 crores, this project, part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi Doubling Project, will help alleviate congestion and improve connectivity between Odisha and Jharkhand.

In addition to these inaugurations, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for four new railway developments. The following are:-

Siju-Paradeep Coaching Yard Flyover (7 km)

At a cost of ₹200 crores, this flyover will eliminate surface crossings, ensuring smoother and uninterrupted train movements at Paradeep Port, a significant trade hub.

Paradeep-Badabandha 3rd & 4th Line Expansion (18.51 km)

With an investment of ₹300 crores, this expansion will increase capacity for both freight and passenger traffic, thereby enhancing connectivity to Paradeep Port.

Doubling Of MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-1 (10.93 km)

This ₹152 crore project is designed to facilitate the efficient evacuation of coal, thereby improving logistics and operational efficiency.

Must Read: President Murmu and PM Modi Send Heartfelt Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation

Jeypore-Nabarangpur New Line (41.9 km)

At ₹748 crores, this eagerly anticipated project will link the tribal regions of Jeypore and Nabarangpur. It aims to promote economic growth, improve market access, and enhance mobility in the region.

These projects are part of a broader vision to strengthen Odisha’s rail network. By reducing congestion, improving connectivity to industrial hubs, and expanding key rail routes, these initiatives will not only support local economies but also contribute to the national economy.

