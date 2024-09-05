Delhi Court Delivers Five-Year Sentence In Gunpoint Robbery Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court sentenced Shadab alias Salman to five years in prison on Thursday for a daylight robbery at Kashmiri Gate.

Details of the Sentencing

Convict Sentenced: Shadab alias Salman received a five-year prison term and a fine of Rs. 35,000.

Out of the fine, Rs. 10,000 each was awarded to the complainants, Ankur Goel and Achint Goel, for their losses, while Rs. 11,519 was allocated for state expenses.

Court’s Ruling

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ekta Gauba Mann stated that despite Shadab not having previous convictions, the severity of the crime required a stringent sentence to uphold public safety and justice.

Details of the Robbery

Date and Time: The robbery occurred on September 23, 2018, at around 8:00 a.m.

Shadab and his accomplices stopped an auto-rickshaw at a red light, threatened the passengers with a pistol, and stole gold jewelry.

Investigation and Court Observations

Investigation Issues: The court criticized the investigation for failing to apprehend the other three suspects involved.

On May 31, the court had expressed displeasure over the investigation's inadequacies and directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to address the lapses.

Future Actions

The court’s ruling has been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action concerning the investigation’s shortcomings.

