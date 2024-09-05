KTR Condemns Illegal Arrest Of Telangana Digital Media Director

BRS Party Working President KT Rama Rao has alleged that the Telangana government has illegally detained former Telangana Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham. According to a statement from KT Rama Rao’s PRO, the detention occurred without any formal information or clarity on the charges against him.

Allegations of Autocratic Governance

The BRS Party has condemned what it describes as a “brazen display of autocratic governance.” The statement suggests that Dileep Konatham’s detention is a result of his criticism of Revanth Reddy’s government. The party claims that the government is using “revenge politics” to silence critics.

Previous High Court Reprimand Ignored

KT Rama Rao noted that despite a previous reprimand from the High Court regarding similar actions, the state government persists in targeting those who speak out. This, he asserts, reflects a disregard for democratic principles.

Call for Immediate Release

KTR has strongly condemned the detention and called for Dileep Konatham’s immediate release. The BRS Working President emphasized that no number of false cases or arrests will stop those questioning the administration.

Criticism of Flood Death Data

On Thursday, KT Rama Rao accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of providing incorrect data regarding deaths from recent floods. KTR posted on X, listing a total of 31 deceased and alleging that the government had failed to properly assess the situation.

Public Critique of Government Response

KTR criticized the CM’s statement that only 16 people had died, calling it disrespectful and misleading. He urged the Telangana government to correct the data and assist the affected families.

Chief Minister’s Flood Report

Earlier, CM Reddy had reported that 16 people lost their lives due to heavy rains. He also mentioned significant damage, including breaches in canals and ponds, disruption of road networks, and damage to electric substations and poles.

The ongoing political dispute underscores a broader concern about transparency and governance in Telangana, reflecting tensions between state officials and opposition parties.

