HYDRAA Inspects KT Rama Rao’s Farmhouse And Educational Institutions For Encroachments On Water Bodies

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), established by the Telangana government to tackle the encroachment of water bodies, conducted an inspection of the farmhouse belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The inspection, which took place on Wednesday, is part of an ongoing campaign to clear illegal constructions that have encroached upon water bodies, according to officials familiar with the matter.

In addition to inspecting KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse, HYDRAA also issued notices to educational institutions associated with BRS lawmaker Ch Malla Reddy in Dundigal and to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for a property in Bandlaguda. Both institutions have been accused of being constructed by encroaching on water bodies.

This development follows the recent demolition of the N Convention Centre, owned by prominent Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, at Madhapur in Hyderabad on August 24, which was also found to be illegally constructed on encroached land.

Team from HYDRAA conducted inspections

A team from HYDRAA, along with revenue and irrigation department officials, conducted inspections of KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse located in Janwada village of the Shankarpally block on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday afternoon. The inspections were prompted by information suggesting that the farmhouse was built within the buffer zone of Firangi Nala, also known as Bulkapur Nala—a canal that connects to the Osman Sagar reservoir, with parts of the farmhouse potentially encroaching upon the lake area.

During the inspections, the authorities measured the farmhouse and the canal to determine the extent of any encroachment into the lake’s buffer zone. “The authorities are inspecting whether there was any violation of norms. After inspection, we shall submit a report based on which further action would be taken,” an official from the irrigation department stated.

On August 21, the Telangana High Court declined to stay the demolition of the farmhouse at Janwada, though KT Rama Rao clarified that he did not own the property but had leased it from his friend B Pradeep Reddy. The court directed HYDRAA to adhere to due process and issue notices before taking any action.

Notices were also issued to Marri Lakshman Reddy, son-in-law of BRS lawmaker Malla Reddy, regarding the construction of the Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) and the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering. These institutions are reportedly situated within the full tank level and buffer zone of the Chinna Damera tank in Dundigal, near Hyderabad. Authorities have given him a week’s time to remove the construction that violated regulations, warning that failure to comply would result in further action.

“We have filed a petition in the state high court on Wednesday seeking a stay on the demolitions. We are awaiting a court order,” Lakshman Reddy said in response to the notice.

HYDRAA issues notice

Similarly, HYDRAA issued notices to AIMIM regarding the Fatima Owaisi College in Bandlaguda, located in Hyderabad’s old city, which allegedly encroached on part of the Salkam Cheruvu. AIMIM floor leader in the assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, vehemently opposed the demolition notice. “If you want, rain bullets on me again, but don’t demolish that institution,” he declared, adding that those advocating for the demolition were envious of the institution’s success.

HYDRAA Commissioner and IPS officer A V Ranganath stated that he had received several representations from students and parents of the educational institutions built on lakes. “We shall not take hasty decisions on demolition of educational institutions that were built illegally,” Ranganath clarified in a statement on Tuesday. He added that since these institutions are in the middle of the academic year, demolishing them could disrupt students’ education. Therefore, HYDRAA will first issue notices to the management, asking them to relocate students and voluntarily demolish the structures. “If that does not happen, we will initiate action,” he warned.

Telangana Chief Minister’s comment

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also commented on the matter on Wednesday, asserting that there would be no compromise on the demolition of illegal structures on lake beds. “We have nothing to do with politics. In fact, the first structure demolished by HYDRAA was that of senior Congress leader M M Pallam Raju. So, the organization will take its own course of action and we don’t interfere,” he said.

The chief minister emphasized that if any illegal structures belonging to him or his family members were found, he would ensure they were demolished. “We are strictly following the Supreme Court guidelines on the protection of water bodies,” he added.