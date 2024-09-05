Himachal CM Sukhu Launches National Common Mobility Card

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu launched the National Common Mobility Card of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). This new card facilitates cashless travel across various public transport systems nationwide, offering multiple payment options and allowing users to access services without the need for cash.

HRTC’s Cashless Payment Options

The HRTC is already providing cashless payment methods via UPI, debit, and credit cards on state-run buses. The new National Common Mobility Card extends this functionality, enabling seamless travel across different transit systems.

A Milestone for Public Transport

CM Sukhu emphasized that the HRTC is the first State Transport Undertaking (STU) in India to introduce such a facility. This initiative aims to enhance user convenience and streamline travel across various public transport systems nationwide.

Interoperability and Convenience

The card’s interoperability means it can be used in other public transport systems, including Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Haryana Roadways, and Mumbai’s BEST buses. Passengers from these networks will also be able to use their cards on HRTC buses.

Features and Accessibility

The card operates without internet connectivity, making it ideal for remote regions with limited access. It requires a one-time issuance fee of Rs 100, with subsequent top-ups available online and through cash payments at any bus counter.

Rapid Implementation

CM Sukhu praised the HRTC for launching the card in just six months, surpassing many other states in the rollout of similar initiatives. The integration of technology aims to transform HRTC into a self-sustaining organization, ultimately benefiting the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

Dignitaries Present at the Launch

The launch event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ram Kumar, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Harish Janartha, Suresh Kumar, Neeraj Nayyar, Sanjay Rattan, Capt Ranjit Singh, Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazeem, Managing Director HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur, and other distinguished guests.

