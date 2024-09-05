Thursday, September 5, 2024

Rajya Sabha Oath Ceremony: Ravneet Singh Bittu Joins Parliament

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member from Rajasthan on Thursday.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member from Rajasthan on Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Parliament House, with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administering the oath.

Ceremony Attendees

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including JP Nadda, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and L Murugan. Their presence highlighted the importance of the event as Bittu officially joined the upper house of Parliament.

Election Details

Ravneet Singh Bittu was among the 12 members elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on August 28. This election was conducted to fill vacant seats, with nine candidates from the BJP, two from NDA allies, and one from Congress.

Impact on Rajya Sabha Composition

With Bittu’s addition, the BJP now has 96 members in the Rajya Sabha, while Congress holds 27 seats. This change follows the vacancy of ten Rajya Sabha seats due to the election of sitting members to the Lok Sabha earlier this year, along with bypolls held for one seat each in Telangana and Odisha.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

