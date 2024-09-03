Rajib Bhattacharjee’s Rajya Sabha Victory: Key Commitments For Tripura’s Growth

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajib Bhattacharjee won the Rajya Sabha by-polls on Tuesday.

He announced that he would focus on the development of the state. “Voting has been completed. I have received 47 out of 60 votes. I will work for the development of Tripura,” Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Gratitude to Supporters and Party

Bhattacharjee expressed his gratitude to all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the BJP, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and Tripura Motomati Party (TMP) who supported him.

He also thanked the BJP for placing their trust in him. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Bharatiya Janata Party for placing their trust in me. In the days ahead, I will work diligently for the development of Tripura,” he added.

Chief Minister Manik Saha’s Remarks

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted that Bhattacharjee would raise issues concerning Tripura in the Rajya Sabha and work towards the state’s development. CM Saha attended the election along with other MLAs.

Opposition and Election Background

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tripura State Committee fielded former MLA Sudhan Das for the by-election.

The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb, who contested from the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat and secured a victory in the 2024 general elections.

