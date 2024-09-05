Thursday, September 5, 2024

Key Political Shift: Ranjit Chautala Resigns as Haryana Minister, To Run Independently

Haryana Minister and BJP leader Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned from his Cabinet position on Thursday after being denied a ticket by the party for the upcoming assembly polls. This decision comes after the BJP released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Ranjit Chautala’s Independent Candidacy

Ranjit Chautala, the brother of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, has announced his decision to contest the Haryana Assembly elections as an independent candidate. He will run from the Rania seat, a move he attributes to the decision of his constituency’s people and his exclusion from the BJP’s candidate list.

“I will contest as an independent candidate from the Rania Assembly constituency. It is the decision of the people of my constituency. I have resigned from the minister’s post. After I did not get the ticket, I took this decision,” as per reports.

BJP’s Candidate List

The BJP has fielded Shishpal Kamboj from the Rania seat in its list of candidates. Additionally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa constituency.

Election Timeline

Voting for the Haryana Assembly polls is scheduled for October 5, with votes to be counted on October 8. Jammu and Kashmir will also go to the polls on September 18, 25, and October 1, with results being announced on October 8.

Political Developments

The Congress is currently in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding a seat-sharing agreement for the Haryana polls. The nomination process for the Haryana assembly elections has already begun.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

