Major Shifts In BJP Haryana Assembly Polls List: Who’s In And Who’s Out

The BJP's revised Haryana Assembly candidate list features notable new entrants and significant drops, reflecting a strategic overhaul ahead of the upcoming elections.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its initial list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. This list marks a significant shift, with nine sitting MLAs dropped from their positions and several new faces introduced.

High-Profile Changes in BJP’s Haryana Lineup

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be contesting from the Ladwa seat, moving from his current position in Karnal. Haryana Minister Anil Vij is set to represent the party from the Ambala Cantt constituency. The BJP has also fielded Shruti Chaudhury, daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhury, from the Tosham seat.

Additionally, prominent figures from other parties have joined the BJP ranks. Devendra Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, and Anup Dhanak MLAs from Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will now contest from Tohana, Safidon, and Uklana, respectively.

Notable BJP Candidates Making a Comeback

Former BJP MP Sunita Duggal will run from Ratia, while Bhavya Bishnoi, son of former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, will contest from Adampur. Aarti Singh, daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, has been given the ticket for Ateli. Rao Narbir Singh, who recently had high-profile discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about his role in the party, will be contesting from Badshahpur.

Sitting MLAs Excluded from BJP’s Candidate List

The BJP’s first list notably omits nine sitting MLAs, indicating a strategic shift within the party. The dropped MLAs include:

  • Deepak Mangla (Palwal)
  • Narendra Gupta (Faridabad)
  • Sudhir Singhla (Gurugram)
  • Vishambhar Malik (Bhawani Khera)
  • Ranjit Chautala (Rania)
  • Sitaram Yadav (Ateli)
  • Sandeep Singh (Pehwa)
  • Sanjay Singh (Sohna)
  • Laxman Napa (Ratia)

Decision-Making Process and Upcoming Election Dates

The BJP’s candidate list was finalized in a meeting chaired by the party’s national president, JP Nadda, on August 29. Key figures in the decision-making process included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other members of the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with results to be declared on October 8. This strategic lineup by the BJP aims to consolidate its position in the state and address key electoral challenges.

