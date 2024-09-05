Central And Tripura Governments Sign Historic Peace Deal With NLFT And ATTF

In a significant move towards restoring peace in Tripura, the central government, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Tripura state government have signed a landmark peace agreement with two prominent insurgent groups from the northeastern state.

Historic Peace Accord Signed with NLFT and ATTF

The agreement, marking the 12th such accord under the current administration, involves the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

Key Figures Attend the Memorandum of Settlement Ceremony

The Memorandum of Settlement was formalized in a ceremony attended by Home Minister Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and senior officials from both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government. Shah emphasized that this accord is a crucial step towards ending violence in the region and fostering long-term peace.

Peace Negotiations Under Amit Shah’s Leadership

Since Amit Shah assumed office as Home Minister in 2019, his tenure has been marked by a focused effort on peace negotiations, resulting in 12 agreements with various insurgent groups. Shah highlighted that these accords have led to approximately 10,000 insurgents renouncing their armed struggle and reintegrating into society.

Expectations from the Latest Accord

He expressed optimism that the latest accord with NLFT and ATTF will further this trend, with over 328 armed cadres expected to abandon violence and embrace mainstream society.

Central Government’s Special Development Package for Tripura

In a bid to support the peace process and bolster development in Tripura, the central government has also approved a special package of ₹250 crore. This funding aims to promote the overall development of the tribal population in Tripura, addressing long-standing socio-economic issues and contributing to the region’s stability and growth.

Commitment to Peace and Development in Northeastern States

Home Minister Shah reiterated the Modi government’s commitment to prioritizing peace and development in India’s northeastern states. The agreement with NLFT and ATTF represents a crucial step in achieving sustainable peace and improving the quality of life for the people of Tripura.

A Turning Point for Tripura’s Journey Towards Harmony

The signing of this peace accord is expected to mark a turning point in the state’s journey towards lasting harmony, demonstrating the government’s dedication to resolving insurgency-related challenges through dialogue and development.

