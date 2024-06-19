Delhi Excise Policy Case Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extends Till July 3

In a recent update to Delhi excise policy money laundering case, CM Arvind Kejriwal who is the key convict of the case will not stay in the Judicial Custody till July 3.

A Delhi Court on Wednesday has implemented this extension. The Delhi CM was first arrested on March 21 and then for the Lok Sabha election campaign he was given interim bail until June 1, then he surrendered himself before Tihar Jail.

Currently, Kejriwal has pushed two bails in front of the Rouse Avenue Court – one is an interim bail and another one a regular bail. Though the interim bail which was filed on the claims of Kejriwal’s deteriorating health condition was rejected the regular bail is still pending a judgment.

What is the Excise Policy case?

The ED arrested Kejriwal because of an alleged involvement in the now scrapped Delhi excise Policy, which was formulated to favor the ‘South Group’ – a group of individuals from South India – which according to the ED created a nexus in wholesale business by securing unrestricted access, undue favors, stakes and retaining multiple retail zones. In return for gaining these, the South Group paid the AAP leaders Rs 100 crores.

The ED also said that the bribe received by AAP was then further used by them into the AAP’s Goa Assembly poll campaign in 2021-2022.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhri said, “There is no corroborative evidence that Rs 100 crore have been given by the South Group to the AAP,”

“This is the biggest instrument of oppression…accused persons will die, judges will change, but their investigations go on till eternity,” he added.

