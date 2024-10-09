Delhi HC Issues Notice Over Ticket Scalping Concerns in Diljit, Coldplay Concert

The PIL was started because of recent instances of ticket scalping at concerts, including those featuring well-known performers like Diljit Dosanjh, whose eagerly awaited "Dil-Luminati Tour" is scheduled for October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court has responded to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the controversial practice of ticket scalping, where event tickets are resold at inflated prices. Filed by Rohan Gupta, the petition sheds light on how this practice, which has become widespread with high-demand events, limits genuine fans’ access to entertainment while allowing profiteers to cash in.

The PIL was started because of recent instances of ticket scalping at concerts, including those featuring well-known performers like Diljit Dosanjh, whose eagerly awaited “Dil-Luminati Tour” is scheduled for October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The appeal urges authorities to establish a committee to handle the matter and implement specific regulations in order to control and prevent the resale of event tickets. The case is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on February 18, 2025. The Delhi High Court’s division bench, presided over by Chief Justice Manmohan, has sent notice to the Central Government, Delhi Government, and a number of ticket-selling platforms.

Arguments in the Petition

The petition describes ticket scalping as a practice that has harmful consequences for the general public. It highlighted that it creates an artificial scarcity of tickets by using tactics like bots. The intention behind these bots is to quickly buy up tickets before fans can get a fair shot, leaving genuine fans to either miss out or pay exorbitant resale prices.

Rohan Gupta, represented by a team of advocates, claims that such practices lead to inflated ticket prices, making live entertainment accessible only to those who can afford the marked-up costs. According to the petition, this situation not only widens social divides but also erodes the spirit of community events meant to bring people together.

In addition, the petition points to the broader impacts of ticket scalping on the economy. Reselling tickets at inflated prices fosters a shadow economy, the petition claims, where transactions are largely unregulated and untaxed. Consequently, the state loses out on potential revenue that could otherwise fund public services and infrastructure.

A Broader Issue: Counterfeit Tickets and the Need for Regulation

Ticket scalping doesn’t just inflate prices; it also creates a black market for counterfeit tickets. Such fraudulent practices hurt both consumers, who may end up paying for invalid tickets, and event organizers, who bear the cost of managing these situations.

The petition argues that a comprehensive legal framework is needed to tackle ticket scalping effectively. Additionally, technological solutions could prevent unauthorized resale and ensure only authentic tickets reach the hands of real fans.

Existing Rules May Address Some Concerns

Despite these calls for new guidelines, Advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, representing the Delhi Government, pointed out that certain existing guidelines, known as BNS 112, already address concerns raised by the PIL. This could indicate that solutions might lie in enforcing current laws more effectively rather than creating new ones.

The petition highlights several high-profile events that have intensified ticket scalping concerns, including recent concerts by artists like Karan Aujla and Coldplay. Following announcements and ticket presales, some platforms like Zomato issued advisories warning that tickets bought through resale platforms, such as STUBHUB INDIA, VIAGOGO, and TICOMBO, would be deemed invalid. However, demand continues to surge, with concerts like Coldplay’s quickly selling out, prompting resale tickets to appear at inflated prices.

The petition ultimately calls for a balanced approach to ticketing—one that ensures fair access for everyone, respects market principles, and mitigates exploitative practices.

