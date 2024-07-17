Delhi Metro Sets New Standard With International Flight Check-In Services

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched an initiative to enhance passenger convenience by introducing check-in facilities for international flights at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line.

In collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, DMRC is extending its ‘Check-in & Baggage-Drop’ service to accommodate international travellers.

Previously available only for domestic passengers, this facility now allows international passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines to check in their luggage at the metro stations.

READ MORE: Made In India: Reshaping Global Markets And Dominating With Phenomenal Products

DMRC has invited more airlines to join this initiative, aiming to further benefit travellers. Passengers can check in their luggage at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations, where it will be securely transported to the aircraft using advanced automated systems. This service eliminates the need for passengers to carry their luggage through the airport, simplifying their travel experience.

The check-in service is available for Air India passengers at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Vistara Airlines passengers can use the service at New Delhi metro station from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM every day.

For international flights, passengers can complete their check-in between four (4) hours and three (3) hours prior to departure. For domestic flights, check-in can be done between twelve (12) hours and two (2) hours before the flight departure time. On New Delhi Metro Station, airline check-in counters are located at the concourse level.

On Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, airline check-in counters are situated adjacent to the VFS Global Office at the concourse level.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Massive Turnout: 25,000 Applicants for ₹22,000 Airport Job Causes Stampede Fear in Mumbai!