Made In India: Reshaping Global Markets And Dominating With Phenomenal Products

In the past decade India has become a major manufacturing hub for countries all around the world, from the smallest things such as a bycycle to launching satellites in space. This all stems from the Made in India initiative which highlights the remarkable global success of products manufactured in India.

Indian Bicycles

Indian bicycles are riding a wave of global popularity, with exports soaring to the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, underscoring India’s growing impact on the world stage.

According to the data obtained from the commerce ministry, Mozambique was the top export destination for Indian bicycles and the trade from which valued at 8.84 million dollars in 2023. The value of trade has increased exponetially to 10.41 million dollars in 2024 which is a registered growth of 17.82%

Boots From Bihar

‘Made in Bihar’ boots step into the Russian Army’s gear, highlighting the surprising global reach of Indian products. This achievement underscores India’s expanding influence in global defense markets and its top-tier manufacturing prowess.

Russia’s use of Indian military boots is surprising but fits well with India’s goal of becoming more self-reliant in defense. These boots are made in Hajipur, Bihar, and are trusted by Russian soldiers for their reliability in various terrains, from battlefields to snowy areas. The boots’ high quality ensures the safety and comfort of Russian soldiers in tough conditions.

The boots made by Competence Exports are designed to meet the tough needs of the Russian military. They can withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius and are slip-resistant, providing crucial protection for soldiers’ feet

Kashmir Willow Bats

Kashmir willow bats were in hot demand as the World Cup neared, cementing their place as a beloved global choice. These bats showcase India’s unmatched craftsmanship and profound influence on the global cricket stage.

The rise of Kashmir Willow from northern India marks a game-changing shift. Celebrated for affordability and durability, Kashmir Willow bats are gaining international acclaim, posing a formidable challenge to English Willow’s dominance.

The path to global acclaim for Kashmir Willow bats has been truly extraordinary. Positioned as a compelling alternative to traditional cricket gear, it aims to uplift both the economic prospects of its makers and the regional profile it represents. This shift has been prominently displayed in recent international cricket events. During the latest Twenty20 World Cup, the longest six was struck with a Kashmir Willow bat, highlighting its exceptional performance on the global platform.

Amul Expands Globally

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Amul to become the world’s largest dairy, ‘The Taste of India’ has made a significant stride by introducing fresh milk in the US. This marks the first international launch of Amul’s fresh milk range.

The partnership between Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), the US’s tenth-largest dairy cooperative, was announced during MMPA’s 108th annual meeting in Novi, Michigan

Amul is bringing India’s distinctive flavors to global tables with its US launch, showcasing the universal allure of Indian dairy and Amul’s dedication to sharing India’s taste worldwide.

Amul has introduced its range of fresh milk in the US, featuring popular Indian variants like Amul Gold (6% milk fat), Amul Shakti (4.5% milk fat), Amul Taaza (3% milk fat), and Amul Slim n Trim (2% milk fat). Available in one-gallon and half-gallon packs, these products will be found at leading Indian grocery stores across the East Coast and Midwest markets.

Looking ahead, Amul plans to introduce additional dairy staples such as curd, buttermilk, and paneer to meet the growing demand of the Indian diaspora in the US.

Pioneering in Digital Payments

India’s UPI system has become a global sensation, facilitating smooth digital payments across multiple nations. This technological achievement highlights India’s forefront position in fintech innovation and its dedication to transforming digital transactions globally.

If there’s one Indian innovation that’s made global headlines in recent years, it’s undoubtedly the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments system. Today, more than 40% of all payments in India are digital, with UPI leading the way, used by over 30 crore individuals and 5 crore merchants.

UPI is utilized across all sectors, from street vendors to large shopping malls. Currently, India leads globally in digital transactions, commanding nearly 46% of the market share as of 2022. Brazil, China, Thailand, and South Korea follow India in digital transaction volumes. Since its humble beginnings with just one million transactions in 2016, UPI has crossed the monumental milestone of 10 billion transactions (1,000 crores).

India’s Defence Capabilities

India and Russia’s BrahMos missiles are now deployed in the South China Sea, underscoring India’s robust defense prowess and pivotal role in bolstering global security.

Priced at under $5 million each, the BrahMos missile has attracted considerable attention from both domestic and international markets for its outstanding performance. India views BrahMos as a strategic breakthrough, highlighted by its deployment strategy at the Minicoy military base to monitor Chinese activities in the Indian Ocean.

India has made a substantial stride in enhancing its defense exports and achieving self-reliance in defense manufacturing by delivering BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to South-East Asian countries like the Phillipines. This action underscores India’s dedication to the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative and its ambitions to emerge as a pivotal defense supplier in Asia.

Dominance in Amazon’s Black Friday

Indian products reigned supreme during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, spotlighting their worldwide allure. This triumph underscores the global appetite for #MadeInIndia goods and India’s expanding footprint in the e-commerce arena.

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale, running from November 17-27, will feature tens of thousands of Indian sellers through Amazon Global Selling. They’ll showcase millions of ‘Made in India’ products, with over 50,000 new items launched across Amazon’s global platforms.

This event kicks off the holiday shopping season in many countries, offering Amazon customers worldwide a diverse range of Indian products—from home and kitchen essentials to STEM toys, apparel, office supplies, jewelry, personal care, beauty products, furniture, and more.

In conclusion, India’s impact on global markets spans diverse sectors, from dairy and defense to digital payments and e-commerce. With innovations like UPI and products like Kashmir Willow bats and Amul dairy, India continues to assert its prowess, captivating global attention and transforming industries worldwide.

