Mumbai's First Underground Metro to Launch on July 24

Mumbai’s first underground metro line, set to begin operations on July 24, was announced by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday. Tawde highlighted that this project would significantly enhance the city’s transportation efficiency.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Tawde emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to improving the lives of Mumbai residents is coming to fruition with the inauguration of the underground metro line. “Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled. Mumbai’s first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city,” he stated.

