Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’

With the arrival of winter, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are on the rise, and many areas witnessed fog on Thursday morning.

Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’

With the arrival of winter, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are on the rise, and many areas witnessed fog on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in both Delhi and Noida has remained in the ‘poor’ category for four consecutive days. As of 6:34 am on Thursday, Delhi’s overall AQI was recorded at 207, while Noida’s stood at 213, and Ghaziabad’s at 246. Meanwhile, Sonipat and Faridabad recorded AQI levels of 192 and 182, respectively, falling under the ‘moderate’ pollution category.

Areas with ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality

In several parts of the city, pollution levels have reached the ‘very poor’ category. For instance, AQI levels in Wazirpur and Shalimar Bagh were 321 and 332, respectively, while Jahangirpuri recorded 332. Other areas, such as Shadipur in West Delhi and Patparganj, reported AQI values of 307 and 314. Conversely, Mayur Vihar and Noida’s Sector-1 showed AQI levels of 195 and 294, respectively, while Anand Vihar and Sahibabad recorded AQI levels of 294.

To put things into perspective, the AQI scale is divided into six categories:
– 0-50 is considered ‘good’,
– 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’,
– 101-200 is ‘moderate’,
– 201-300 is ‘poor’,
– 301-400 is ‘very poor’, and
– 401-500 is labeled as ‘severe’.

Weather Outlook

The Meteorological Department has forecast clear skies for Thursday in Delhi-NCR, with expected temperatures hovering around 34°C during the day and a minimum of 18°C at night. On Wednesday, some areas experienced cloud cover, but overall conditions are expected to remain clear for the day ahead.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

On the rising concerens of the Delhi Air Pollution BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal  says, “The (Supreme) Court has said this many times and in view of the pollution, there is a great need to save our forests. We have to make our Delhi green and for this, we all have to work. Whatever the court’s order is, it will be followed and action will be taken accordingly.”

Filed under

AQI Very Bad delhi air pollution delhi ncr Foggy Morning
Advertisement

Also Read

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From...

Why October’s Hunter’s Moon Is 2024’s Most Spectacular Supermoon — When To See It and Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected!

Why October’s Hunter’s Moon Is 2024’s Most Spectacular Supermoon — When To See It and...

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He Got 32 Injections In Arm

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He...

India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Entertainment

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He Got 32 Injections In Arm

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

What Is The Most Popular Song By Liam Payne?

What Is The Most Popular Song By Liam Payne?

Liam Payne’s Emotional Final Words About Son Bear Go Viral: ‘He Looks Just Like Me’

Liam Payne’s Emotional Final Words About Son Bear Go Viral: ‘He Looks Just Like Me’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox