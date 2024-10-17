Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’

With the arrival of winter, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are on the rise, and many areas witnessed fog on Thursday morning.

With the arrival of winter, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are on the rise, and many areas witnessed fog on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in both Delhi and Noida has remained in the ‘poor’ category for four consecutive days. As of 6:34 am on Thursday, Delhi’s overall AQI was recorded at 207, while Noida’s stood at 213, and Ghaziabad’s at 246. Meanwhile, Sonipat and Faridabad recorded AQI levels of 192 and 182, respectively, falling under the ‘moderate’ pollution category.

Areas with ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality

In several parts of the city, pollution levels have reached the ‘very poor’ category. For instance, AQI levels in Wazirpur and Shalimar Bagh were 321 and 332, respectively, while Jahangirpuri recorded 332. Other areas, such as Shadipur in West Delhi and Patparganj, reported AQI values of 307 and 314. Conversely, Mayur Vihar and Noida’s Sector-1 showed AQI levels of 195 and 294, respectively, while Anand Vihar and Sahibabad recorded AQI levels of 294.

To put things into perspective, the AQI scale is divided into six categories:

– 0-50 is considered ‘good’,

– 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’,

– 101-200 is ‘moderate’,

– 201-300 is ‘poor’,

– 301-400 is ‘very poor’, and

– 401-500 is labeled as ‘severe’.

Weather Outlook

The Meteorological Department has forecast clear skies for Thursday in Delhi-NCR, with expected temperatures hovering around 34°C during the day and a minimum of 18°C at night. On Wednesday, some areas experienced cloud cover, but overall conditions are expected to remain clear for the day ahead.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

On the rising concerens of the Delhi Air Pollution BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal says, “The (Supreme) Court has said this many times and in view of the pollution, there is a great need to save our forests. We have to make our Delhi green and for this, we all have to work. Whatever the court’s order is, it will be followed and action will be taken accordingly.”