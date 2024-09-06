Delhi NCR Work Commutes Turn Into Water Expeditions After Heavy Rain

Several areas in Gurugram were hit particularly hard, including the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Hero Honda Chowk

Three days of sporadic rain have turned commuting in Delhi NCR into a nightmare, highlighting serious infrastructure shortcomings. Waterlogged roads in major areas of Delhi and Gurugram caused significant traffic disruptions, frustrating thousands of office-goers and parents trying to drop their children at school.

Despite only moderate rainfall today, several parts of Gurugram and Delhi came to a standstill due to poor drainage systems. Traffic slowed to a crawl on key routes, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The rain, which began earlier this week, has severely impacted major roads, making the morning rush hour a prolonged ordeal.

Frustrated Commuters Speak Out

Frustrated office-goers took to social media to voice their complaints, criticizing the city’s inability to cope with even moderate rainfall. Many expressed their anger and disappointment at the lack of infrastructure improvements, given the region’s rapid urban expansion.

Should I write driving or boating for office??? 🤦#Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/59nM2iryN2 — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) September 6, 2024

One commuter, Shruti Mallick, sarcastically tweeted, “Just an hour of rain and Gurgaon is submerged… How do we plan to compete with global cities like Dubai with this kind of infrastructure?” She also shared a video showing vehicles struggling to move through knee-deep water.

Adding a touch of humor to the situation, another commuter, Neetu Garg, joked, “Should I say driving or boating to work in my attendance today?” Others, like Satish Dangi, added to the commentary with: “Swimming lessons should be mandatory for anyone working in Gurgaon. If you can’t swim to work, you’re in the wrong city!”

Gurgaon after just an hour of rain……We this kind of crumbling infra, we are planning to compete with mega cities like Dubai pic.twitter.com/F2UqhiPLNt — Shruti Mallick (@shruti_nike) September 6, 2024

Key Areas Hit by Waterlogging

Several areas in Gurugram were hit particularly hard, including the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Hero Honda Chowk. Traffic on these key routes ground to a halt as waterlogged roads made travel nearly impossible.

Despite numerous calls for better infrastructure, Delhi NCR continues to face crippling traffic issues every monsoon. Commuters are left wondering when authorities will take action to resolve the city’s drainage and road maintenance problems, as heavy rains are a recurring challenge every year.

