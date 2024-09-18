Delhi Will Not Accept Any Other Face Other Than Kejriwal: Piyush Goyal Jibes On AAP Govt In An Interview With NewsX

In an interview with NewsX, BJP MP Piyush Goyal discussed another successful 100 days of Modi 3.0, sharing insights about PM Modi and his impactful efforts toward the development of the country.

Answering to Rishbh Gulati- Editor-in-Chief, NewsX, Piyush Goyal says, “I think what PM Modi had promised the people he has delivered. He had promised that he would work three times the speed, and he has put in three times the effort in his third term. He has brought speed, scale, and focused on skill. Today, there are plans for 3 crore more homes for the poor over the next five years, spending 3 lakh crores for women’s welfare, and ensuring that 3 lakh crores are spent on infrastructure in the first seven days. He has provided 2 lakh crores for 4 crore youth for their skill and employment.”

Addressing Concerns: Will the Government’s Agenda Stall Without an Absolute Majority?

Piyush Goyal answers, “On the contrary, the government agenda has only gotten stronger. You have to remember that 10 years ago, the world looked down upon us. Today, India’s inflation is among the lowest globally, and we are the fastest-growing economy. This government continues with the same confidence and energy, and we have a strong coalition. Our friends are intact, and people trust PM Modi.”

What Is The Madhavan Port In Maharashtra And Its Significance?

Madhavan port is the country’s largest and deepest port, allowing large vessels. This port will be among the top ten in the world, totally transforming the ecosystem of the area and encouraging industrialization. We are initially investing 76,000 crores, which will attract more international companies to trade with India.

What is the Bharat Startup Knowledge Registry?

We call it BHSKR, like the rising sun. It aims to bring the entire startup ecosystem onto one platform, providing mentoring for young startups, raising finance, and offering information about startups across the country, allowing them to engage with each other.

What Are The Developments In The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation?

Minister answers that four industrial townships in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Greater Noida, and Madhya Pradesh have been approved by PM Modi. Each of these has been regarded as a success. Talks are being held with Singapore and Switzerland to establish smart cities aimed at attracting investments from these countries.

What’s The Progress Report In The India-UK Trade Deal

“There is a lot of continuity in Modi’s third term. I have had two meetings regarding the UK deal, one before the election and one after. I’m looking forward to being briefed on further developments,” he answers.

When asked about the latest development in the political echoes, Atishi to be the new CM

Piyush Goyal replied, saying that it is an open and shut case of corruption. He said, “It is not vindication; it is an open-and-shut case of corruption. With him as the front face, there is no chance Delhi will accept any AAP candidate. I welcome Ms. Atishi as the new CM and hope she won’t run a government like Mr. Arvind Kejriwal did. The people of Delhi have seen through the failures of their government.”

Rahul Gandhi And His Regular Comments On India In The Foreign Soil

Mr. Goyal responded with a smile, he said, “It doesn’t affect us much. World leaders are amused by such comments. Recently, I had a parliamentary delegation from Norway, and they spoke highly of their country, focusing on increasing trade rather than criticizing their government.

It is very sad that a leader of the Congress party, who is also the leader of the opposition, doesn’t even understand the behavior of the Congress when speaking on foreign soil.

With elections in Maharashtra approaching, how is the alliance holding up?

“The Mahayuti alliance is strong. The people of Maharashtra regret that 11 BJP members lost by small margins, and they are resolved to bring back the Mahayuti and the double-engine government in Maharashtra,” He said.

J&K Assembly Elections: Have Enough Measures Been Taken To Bring Trade And Investment There?

Amid the ongoing assembly elections, Piyush Goyal said, “The state has transformed since Articles 370 and 35A were revoked. Industry investment and trade numbers have improved, and we’ve revived many hydro projects. The Jal Jeevan Mission is making water accessible to villages, which is a game-changing development.”