J&K Assembly Elections Phase 1 Live Updates

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The J&K Assembly Elections are going to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, 2024.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) last month announced elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The elections will take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, 2024. The results are set to be declared on October 8, coinciding with the Haryana Assembly election results. This election marks the first in the region since the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked its special status, effectively suspending political activity for five years.

The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place in 2014. However, the government collapsed in 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support from Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition. The District Development Council (DDC) elections were subsequently held in late 2020. In the earlier Lok Sabha elections this year, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a significant voter turnout of 58.46%, the highest in 35 years.

Jammu and Kashmir now has 90 Assembly constituencies. The BJP has opted to contest the elections independently, while the National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed an alliance. NC will contest 51 seats, Congress 32 seats, and there will be “friendly contests” in five constituencies. Additionally, the CPI(M) has been allocated one seat in South Kashmir, while the Panthers Party has one seat in the Jammu division.

 

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Polls: Election Overview And Key Dates

Filed under

Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission of India J&k Assembly Elections Jammu and Kashmir

