Display Names Of Owners Of Eateries: Police Notifies Vendors Amid Kanwar Yatra

Amid the Kanwar Yatra the Muzaffarnagar Police have asked eateries including the roadside carts to display the names of the owners to avoid any kind of confussion amongst the pilgrims.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said, “Preparations have begun for the Kanwar Yatra. In our area, which covers around 240 km, all eateries—hotels, dhabas, and thelas (roadside carts)—must display the names of their owners. This is to ensure there’s no confusion among the kanwarias and to prevent any future allegations that could cause law and order issues. Everyone is following this voluntarily.”

Earlier this month, Muzaffarnagar MLA and Minister of State Kapil Dev Aggarwal held a meeting on yatra preparations. He mentioned that while he has no objection to Muslims running businesses, they should not name their shops after Hindu gods or goddesses to avoid conflict.

Last year, Swami Yashvir Maharaj, a priest from a prominent ashram in Muzaffarnagar, demanded that Muslim traders display their names on their shops and hotels.

Eatery owners in Muzaffarnagar are complying with the orders. A tea stall owner in Khatauli changed his establishment’s name from Chai Lover’s Point to Waqeel Sahab Tea Stall and later to Waqeel Ahmad Tea Stall after officials advised it should be clearer.

Another eatery owner changed his establishment’s name from Shiva Dhaba to Vishambhar Nath Dhaba about 10 days ago.

Khatauli town in Muzaffarnagar is the midpoint between Delhi and Haridwar, and the 240 km route passes through villages such as Bhuraheri, Bhangela, Budhna, Fugana, and Titana.

Regarding the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra and Muharram processions, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said on Wednesday, “The state government and police department decided that all activities will follow traditional practices with no new traditions allowed. We coordinate with religious leaders and peace committees for support, which has maintained peace since 2017. This year, following government instructions, the Chief Secretary and I visited various places to inspect preparations. We set a height limit for DJs during the Kanwar Yatra and Tazia processions for Muharram and also set volume limits to ensure the processions do not disturb anyone. Nearly 15,000 processions are happening smoothly. Sixty-five companies of PSE, 60 companies of CRPF, and civil police have been deployed. Special arrangements are in place in west UP, Rohelkhand, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and other regions, considering the five Mondays in the month of Sawan.”

