EAM Jaishankar Highlights Concerns Over Crimes Against Women

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his address to the Indian diaspora in Geneva on Friday, raised serious concerns about women’s safety in India, referencing the recent tragic incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital. Jaishankar emphasized that the issue of crimes against women is a significant problem in the country.

Prime Minister Modi’s Insight on Gender Safety

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar reflected on the societal norms surrounding gender safety. He pointed out the double standards often applied to daughters compared to sons, stating, “We say things to our daughters when they go out late at night. Do you do that to your sons?”

Acknowledging the Broader Issue

Jaishankar acknowledged that while the issue of women’s safety is critical in India, it is a problem that exists in other countries as well. He expressed a sense of collective outrage over the incident and stressed the need for non-discriminatory opportunities for women as a foundational aspect of their safety.

Call for Respect and Equality

The External Affairs Minister underscored that ensuring women’s safety starts with promoting respect and equality. He emphasized that the safety and security of women are of utmost importance and that there is widespread agreement on the need to address these issues effectively.

Personal Outrage and Official Visit

Jaishankar expressed his personal outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 in Kolkata. He refrained from discussing political matters but conveyed a deep sense of anger and solidarity with those affected.

Geneva Visit and International Engagement

During his official visit to Geneva from September 12-13, Jaishankar met with heads and representatives of international organizations. Geneva, home to many UN bodies and international organizations, provided a platform for Jaishankar to engage in discussions related to India’s global partnerships.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

