East Delhi: Teen Stabbed to Death by Friends Over Smartphone Treat

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by three of his friends in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Monday evening. The violent altercation occurred after the victim, identified as Sachin, refused to give the group a celebratory treat after purchasing a new smartphone, police reported on Tuesday.

Classmates Turn Violent Over Simple Disagreement

All four boys involved in the incident, including Sachin and the three accused, were students of Class 9 and all 16 years of age. The group had been returning home when a simple disagreement escalated into violence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta explained that Sachin had recently bought a new mobile phone and was approached by his friends for a “treat” to celebrate the purchase. When Sachin declined, an argument ensued, ultimately leading to the fatal stabbing.

“The group demanded a party or a treat to celebrate the purchase, but Sachin refused. An argument ensued, leading to the stabbing,” DCP Gupta stated.

Police Patrol Uncovers the Tragic Incident

The incident came to light around 7:15 pm when patrolling police officers noticed blood stains near the Ramji Samosa shop in Shakarpur. Upon investigating, they found out that a boy had been stabbed by a group of youths. Sachin was immediately rushed to LNJP Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries. He had suffered two stab wounds to his back.

Apprehension of the Accused

The three accused were apprehended on Tuesday by police officers from the Shakarpur police station after reviewing CCTV footage from the area. The footage provided crucial evidence, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects, all of whom were Sachin’s friends.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the murder weapon used in the crime has also been recovered by the authorities.

Disturbing Trend of Violence Among Youth

This tragic case adds to a string of violent incidents involving youth over trivial matters. Just last month, a similar incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Thane, where three individuals were arrested for abducting and murdering a 13-year-old boy after stealing his mobile phone.

In the Thane case, the victim had been lured by a biker offering him a lift. The suspects then snatched his phone, strangled him, and disposed of his body in a gruesome act of violence. The Padgha police later arrested Nitin Wagh, 40, Padmakar Bhoi, 20, and Ajay Manje, 21, charging them with abduction, murder, and destruction of evidence.

The killing of Sachin, which took place in full public view, has left the community in shock. The violent escalation over a minor argument has raised concerns about the growing trend of violence among adolescents, especially over material possessions like smartphones.

