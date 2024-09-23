Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Coldplay Tickets Listed At Rs.3 Lakh Despite Fraud Warnings From Book My Show

Ever since the iconic British band the Coldplay has decided to tour India, the fans are not able to keep calm, as the ticket release quickly spiraled into chaos, with many struggling to secure any tickets while unofficial resale platforms listed them for as much as ₹3 lakh.

Coldplay Tickets Listed At Rs.3 Lakh Despite Fraud Warnings From Book My Show

Ever since the iconic British band the Coldplay has decided to tour India, the fans are not able to keep calm, as the ticket release quickly spiraled into chaos, with many struggling to secure any tickets while unofficial resale platforms listed them for as much as ₹3 lakh.

Despite the addition of a third show, many fans were left disheartened as tickets sold out within minutes.

However, taking advantage of people’s emotions, it has given birth to a scam. Vijay Narain, a user on X, has recently raised concerns about the apparent scam involving these unofficial ticketing sites.

Issuing statement, Narain said “How does @viagogo get Coldplay tickets at the same time as @bookmyshow but at black market prices? Clearly, there’s a nexus, and BMS is selling them to Viagogo. This is screaming scam!”

Also Read: Coldplay India Tour: Chris Martin Adds Third Show For Mumbai After Massive Demand

Check The Tweet

How BookMyShow Reacted? 

Later, when this ticketing scam raised its ugly head & spread, the official accounts of BookMyShow and BookMyShowLive issued a warning about online ticket scams. In their statement, they urged concert-goers to be cautious of unauthorized platforms selling counterfeit tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.

“Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don’t fall victim to this, as you could end up buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official ticket sales platform,” their post emphasized.

Must Read: Coldplay In India! BookMyShow Crashes, Swiggy’s Funny Response, ‘Yaha kuch crash…’

Check The Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BookMyShow (@bookmyshowin)

Meanwhile, Ticket prices on the official site range from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500, with lounge area tickets priced at ₹35,000.

But, despite BookMyShow  issuing the warning that tickets bought from unauthorized sellers would be invalid, thousands of disappointed fans are blamed the official partner for fostering a system that benefits illegal scalpers.

Moreover, fans have accused BookMyShow of hoarding concert tickets for high-net-worth individuals, influencers, and employees, which has resulted in a significant supply gap. As a result, this alleged practice has fueled frustration among fans who believe that the platform is prioritizing select groups over genuine supporters, leaving many without access to tickets.

Filed under

BookMyShow coldplay NewsX Spheres World Tour 2025

Also Read

Over 41,000 Palestinians and 100 Lebanese Killed Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Over 41,000 Palestinians and 100 Lebanese Killed Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Entertainment

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox