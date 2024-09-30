Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
ED Expected To Register Case on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Scam

A FIR was filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta, on a private complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

ED Expected To Register Case on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to register a case soon on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who is likely to face money laundering charges in connection with a controversial land deal involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, known as MUDA scam.

FIR Filed by Karnataka Lokayukta

A FIR was filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta, on a private complaint by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The FIR included the names of High-profile people, including Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and a former landowner named Devaraju.

The Karnataka Lokayukta charged Siddaramaiah and others with corruption and fraud. This move came after the Karnataka High Court upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval to file cases against the Chief Minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

MUST READ: SC Issues Notice On Delhi CM Atishi, Kejriwal’s Plea

ED To Register Case Soon

The Enforcement Directorate is now expected to apply sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its investigation, as it already have all necessary documents. This indicates that the agency may formally register the case soon.

The ED is likely to move swiftly with its investigation, while the Lokayukta police continue their probe into the alleged misappropriation of land. Both agencies will focus on how the exchange of land was facilitated and whether public money was involved. 

The case has already sparked political debate, as Siddaramaiah, a senior Congress leader, faces charges over actions that allegedly occurred during the BJP’s administration.

What is MUDA Scam?

The allegation revolves around a land exchange arrangement in which Siddaramaiah’s wife’s brother allegedly donated her 3.16 acres of property in 2010 in return for 14 desirable Mysuru house sites. It was under a 50:50 arrangement allowed during the Karnataka BJP government. The case claims that the state suffered a large loss of Rs 56 crore as a result of this arrangement.

ALSO READ: MUDA Scam War: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Under Fire | NewsX Exclusive

