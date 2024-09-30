Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

SC Issues Notice On Delhi CM Atishi, Kejriwal’s Plea

This development comes after the pair challenged a decision made by the Delhi High Court, which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings initiated against them by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

SC Issues Notice On Delhi CM Atishi, Kejriwal’s Plea

Filed under

AAP atishi Atishi and Kejriwal. Supreme Court

Also Read

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox