Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Set To Join BJP In Ranchi, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a recent political development, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30 in Ranchi.

Confirming the development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said ‘Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi.’

Earlier, Soren had hinted at the possibility of forming a new political party. He expressed his frustrations on social media, claiming he felt “insulted” during his tenure as Chief Minister. He mentioned that he was exploring other options as the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach.

In his social media posts, Soren detailed instances where he was reportedly barred from calling legislative party meetings and was abruptly asked to resign, which led him to seek alternative paths.

However, Soren dismissed the media reports of joining BJP as mere ‘rumours’ saying : “I don’t know what rumours are being spread. I don’t know what news is being run, so I cannot tell whether it’s true or not. I don’t know anything about it… Hum jahan par hain wahin par hain”

But, interestingly, Champai Soren and Himanta Biswa Sarma were spotted leaving Amit Shah’s residence after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s assembly elections are scheduled for 2024, with the BJP set to challenge the current government.

