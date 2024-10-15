Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that having a disability percentage of 40% does not automatically disqualify a student from pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. On Tuesday, the court emphasized that the mere existence of a benchmark disability at this level does not preclude an individual from entering the field of medical education.

The bench clarified that a candidate can only be barred from admission if there is a compelling expert report indicating that the individual is incapacitated and unable to undertake the rigors of the MBBS program. This ruling builds upon the court’s earlier decision made on September 18, which permitted a particular candidate to gain admission to the MBBS course after a medical board assessed his condition and determined that he could pursue his studies without any significant hindrance.

In providing detailed reasoning for this judgment, the court reinforced the principle of inclusivity in education, especially in fields such as medicine, where diversity and varying perspectives can greatly enrich the learning environment. The ruling highlights the importance of evaluating each case on its own merits, taking into account expert opinions and the individual capabilities of the candidate, rather than relying solely on a general benchmark of disability.

This decision underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that all aspiring medical students, regardless of their physical challenges, are given a fair opportunity to achieve their educational and professional aspirations, provided they meet the necessary academic criteria and are deemed capable of handling the demands of the program. The court’s stance is a significant step towards promoting a more inclusive educational framework within the medical field in India.

