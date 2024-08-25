Sunday, August 25, 2024

Explosive Device & Live Cartridges Recovered From Tilak Nagar Shooting Suspect, Investigation Underway

Explosive Device & Live Cartridges Recovered From Tilak Nagar Shooting Suspect, Investigation Underway

Following Tilak Nagar firing incident, the police revealed, that police found explosive device & four live cartridges from one of the suspects.

Further, the accused also fired  at the Dwarka North police station area due to a property dispute.  Police were alerted on Saturday night about the whereabouts of Vishu near Dwarka Sports Complex Road. A team of officers quickly responded, confronted Vishu, who then fired at them. The police returned fire, leading to Vishu’s capture.

While revealing details about the case, Additional CP of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Sanjay Bhatia said “Two days ago, around 11 pm, there was a shooting at Singla Sweets in Tilak Nagar. Two individuals on a motorcycle were involved, with the pillion rider shooting outside the shop before they fled. We identified the motorcycle rider as Vijay and arrested Vishu.”

Also Read: Delhi University Announces 6,100 Vacant Seats For Second Round Of UG Admissions

How He Was Caught? 

Talking about the capture of Vishu, Bhatia said

“Last night, we received a tip that Vishu would be traveling toward Dwarka Sports Complex Road. We set up a trap and, upon spotting him, challenged him. He fired at us, prompting us to return fire and arrest him. An explosive device and four live cartridges were found in his possession. During interrogation, Vishu confessed to firing in the Dwarka North police station area over a property dispute before the Tilak Nagar incident. The investigation is ongoing and further details are anticipated.”

Currently, further probe is ongoing into the matter. Earlier on Friday, two gunmen on a motorcycle fired at Singla Sweets in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, around 11:15 pm, hitting the shop’s front glass. The crime team and district operations unit responded promptly to the scene.

Must Read: Redditor Fumes Over Pricey Delhi Airport Food Amidst SpiceJet Flight Delay

(With Inputs From ANI)

addBlock

Recent Post

Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari’s ‘Brahmin genes’ Post Sparks Heated Debate In Social Media

Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari’s ‘Brahmin genes’ Post Sparks Heated Debate In Social Media

Lakers Eye Luka Doncic as LeBron James Nears Retirement: What’s Next for the Purple and Gold?

Lakers Eye Luka Doncic as LeBron James Nears Retirement: What’s Next for the Purple and...

Kamala Harris Campaign Raises $540 Million, Outpaces Trump in Fundraising Efforts

Kamala Harris Campaign Raises $540 Million, Outpaces Trump in Fundraising Efforts

President Droupadi Murmu Sends Warm Wishes For Janmashtami Festival

President Droupadi Murmu Sends Warm Wishes For Janmashtami Festival

Redditor Fumes Over Pricey Delhi Airport Food Amidst SpiceJet Flight Delay

Redditor Fumes Over Pricey Delhi Airport Food Amidst SpiceJet Flight Delay

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Faces New Murder Charges Amidst Political Turmoil

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Faces New Murder Charges Amidst Political Turmoil

Pakistani Suspect Apprehended In Barmer, ‘Dry Run’ Possibility Being Considered

Pakistani Suspect Apprehended In Barmer, ‘Dry Run’ Possibility Being Considered

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox