Explosive Device & Live Cartridges Recovered From Tilak Nagar Shooting Suspect, Investigation Underway

Following Tilak Nagar firing incident, the police revealed, that police found explosive device & four live cartridges from one of the suspects.

Further, the accused also fired at the Dwarka North police station area due to a property dispute. Police were alerted on Saturday night about the whereabouts of Vishu near Dwarka Sports Complex Road. A team of officers quickly responded, confronted Vishu, who then fired at them. The police returned fire, leading to Vishu’s capture.

While revealing details about the case, Additional CP of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Sanjay Bhatia said “Two days ago, around 11 pm, there was a shooting at Singla Sweets in Tilak Nagar. Two individuals on a motorcycle were involved, with the pillion rider shooting outside the shop before they fled. We identified the motorcycle rider as Vijay and arrested Vishu.”

How He Was Caught?

Talking about the capture of Vishu, Bhatia said

“Last night, we received a tip that Vishu would be traveling toward Dwarka Sports Complex Road. We set up a trap and, upon spotting him, challenged him. He fired at us, prompting us to return fire and arrest him. An explosive device and four live cartridges were found in his possession. During interrogation, Vishu confessed to firing in the Dwarka North police station area over a property dispute before the Tilak Nagar incident. The investigation is ongoing and further details are anticipated.”

Currently, further probe is ongoing into the matter. Earlier on Friday, two gunmen on a motorcycle fired at Singla Sweets in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, around 11:15 pm, hitting the shop’s front glass. The crime team and district operations unit responded promptly to the scene.

(With Inputs From ANI)