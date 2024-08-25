Redditor Fumes Over Pricey Delhi Airport Food Amidst SpiceJet Flight Delay

Taking to reddit, a man recently recounted his experience of Delhi airport, calling it “worst flight experience” ever.

Further, he voiced frustration over the exorbitant food prices at the airport. In his post, he recounted arriving at the airport early to access the lounge, only to find it under renovation. As a result, he had to eat at a different food outlet, which he found to be excessively priced.

According to his post, a cup of tea was ₹200, coffee cost ₹300, and rajma rice was priced at ₹400. He also mentioned that there were no seating options near the food outlets.

Regarding his flight experience, he reported that his SpiceJet flight was delayed by an hour and that even after boarding, passengers had to wait an additional 30 minutes before takeoff.

Later, At 12:30 pm, passengers were asked to leave as the flight was rescheduled to depart at 2:45 pm.

How Netizens Reacted?

Later, the post shared on August 25, has since received over 600 upvotes and garnered numerous comments.

Reacting to this incident, a user said ‘Are you travelling for the 1st time? These are pretty common rates at airports. T3 has a huge variety of food options, so you must have skipped that section and moved near your gate.’

Another echoing similar sentiment said ‘You should bring food from home instead of crying about food prices at the airport. Airport food is expensive all over the world. It’s like coming to the beach and crying about sand.’

Third user criticizing the SpiceJet said ‘I always choose Indigo or Air India, even if it means paying a bit more. It sucks about the lounge, though, I didn’t know it was under renovation.’