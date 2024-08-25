Ola CEO Calls For Rupee To Replace Dollar Sign On Keyboards, Sparks Heated Debate

Known for his frank & outspoken opinions, CEO of cab-riding giant Ola Bhavesh Aggarwal with his comments has sparked a debate in social media over the usage of dollar sign in our computers & keyboards.

Taking to X, Aggarwal said “Why do people, especially in the financial world, still use INR instead of a rupee sign?’

Answering his question, he, while sharing an image of keyboard wrote ‘Maybe this has something to do with it! Wonder why the US dollar sign is not replaced with the rupee sign in products sold in India. ‘

Take A Look At the Post

Why do people, especially in the financial world, still use INR instead of ₹ !! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 24, 2024

Maybe this has something to do with it! Wonder why the $ is not replaced with ₹ in products sold in India pic.twitter.com/LteKrcfd9b — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 24, 2024

How Netizens Reacted?

Later, after Bhavesh Aggarwal shared his opinion, it left the netizens divided with one group disagreeing with Ola’s CEO point, while another group fully agreed with his point.

One user against his point said ‘Patriotism and Jingoism have very small gaps. You are crossing that. Don’t know whether you doing it intentionally or unintentionally.’ Another echoing similar sentiments said ‘The ‘US dollar sign’ is also an important character in programming languages, such as Perl.’

Later, third user joining the discussion answering the question in practical sense said “Only a person who works on MS Excel knows the answer. The US dollar sign is used to freeze Row or columns in Excel formulas and a rupee sign can’t do that. That’s why the US dollar sign is used universally for that purpose. However, you can anytime use a rupee sign on your computer.”

However, there others who fully supported Aggarwal’s point, with one saying ‘Global products default to the US dollar sign, but it’s time to prioritize the rupee sign, especially for Indian users.’

But, there was one netizen, who supporting Ola CEO’s point, gave a nuanced take on this issue saying

“The dominance of the US dollar symbol in global products has its reasons, but it doesn’t mean the rupee sign should take a backseat in India. Embrace the rupee sign isn’t just about currency; it’s about asserting our identity and ensuring that our products reflect the pride we have in our own economy. It’s time we made this shift and lead by example.”