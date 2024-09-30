Fire Erupts At Bakery In Rajkot, Gujarat: Two Injured

Two individuals sustained burn injuries following a fire that erupted at Jalaram Bakery in Sindhi Colony, Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday night. According to a fire officer, the incident involved an explosion, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Amit Dave, the in-charge fire officer, provided details about the emergency response. “We received a call about a fire at Jalaram Bakery located in Sindhi Colony.

Two fire engines were dispatched immediately to tackle the blaze,” he explained. “The fire, which originated in an outer stall, was quickly extinguished.”

The situation was further complicated by an explosion. Authorities are looking into the cause of both the fire and the explosion. “A GSPC gas line runs near the corner of Jalaram Bakery, and repair work was already underway due to a reported leakage,” Dave noted.

Fortunately, the fire is now under control, but the two injured individuals were transported to a civil hospital for treatment. The local community is on alert as investigators work to determine the exact circumstances that led to this alarming incident.

