First FIR Registered in Delhi Under New Criminal Laws Implemented From 1st July

As the new criminal laws are taken into effect from 1st July, India hears its first FIR under the new laws registered in Delhi on Monday.

#WATCH | As three new criminal laws take effect today, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora says, “Delhi Police is ready to implement the three new laws. We have started registering FIRs under the new laws from today morning.” pic.twitter.com/TUFa5OEOeP — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

What is the FIR?

A street vendor obstructing a foot over bridge at New Delhi Railway Station by conducting its sales has been charged under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police officers on duty requested the vendor to step aside but he didn’t listen.

From 1st July all the FIRs would registered under the provision of BNS. However, cases before 1st July will be continued under the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and Indian Evidence Act until their final disposal.

The new criminal laws aim to replace the British-era laws.

