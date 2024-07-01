First FIR Registered in Delhi Under New Criminal Laws Implemented From 1st July

As India unveils and welcomes the set of three new criminal laws, On Monday the Delhi police has registered its first FIR under the BNS.

As the new criminal laws are taken into effect from 1st July, India hears its first FIR under the new laws registered in Delhi on Monday.

What is the FIR?

A street vendor obstructing a foot over bridge at New Delhi Railway Station by conducting its sales has been charged under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police officers on duty requested the vendor to step aside but he didn’t listen.

From 1st July all the FIRs would registered under the provision of BNS. However, cases before 1st July will be continued under the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and Indian Evidence Act until their final disposal.

The new criminal laws aim to replace the British-era laws.