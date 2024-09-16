First Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections: NC And PDP Rivalry Intensifies in Kashmir, BJP And Congress Compete In Jammu

As the curtain fell on the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s Assembly election campaign on Monday, the Valley has witnessed a dramatic shift. After more than 35 years, Kashmir is experiencing an unprecedented level of energetic and bold campaigning, with an invigorated public participating eagerly in the democratic process.

As the curtain fell on the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s Assembly election campaign on Monday, the Valley has witnessed a dramatic shift. After more than 35 years, Kashmir is experiencing an unprecedented level of energetic and bold campaigning, with an invigorated public participating eagerly in the democratic process.

Landmark Elections: The First in a Decade

The upcoming elections on September 18 stand as a historic milestone for Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first Assembly elections in the region in ten years and the first since the abrogation of Article 370. This initial phase will see 24 out of the 90 constituencies go to the polls—16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu.

READ MORE: Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Polls: Election Overview And Key Dates

BJP and Congress: Strategic Calculations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had positioned itself as a major contender in Kashmir, leveraging its stance on the abrogation of Article 370. However, the party fielded only 19 candidates in Kashmir’s 47 constituencies, fueling allegations from the NC and PDP that many Independent and smaller party candidates are effectively acting as BJP proxies.

“The BJP ultimately fielded only 19 candidates across Kashmir’s 47 Assembly constituencies, giving a fillip to the NC and PDP claims that Independents and smaller parties such as Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Apni Party were actually ‘proxies’ of the BJP.”

The Congress and NC have agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement where Congress will contest 29 seats in Jammu and nine in Kashmir, while NC will contest 17 and 39 seats, respectively. In the first phase, Congress is contesting four seats in Kashmir and four in Jammu, while NC is putting up 12 candidates in Kashmir and six in Jammu.

Political Dynamics: A Blend of New and Established Players

Kashmir’s electoral battleground is buzzing with a blend of familiar faces and new entrants. Despite a surge of Independent candidates, a variety of small parties, and the return of the Jamaat-e-Islami, the main contest remains between the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has forged a “strategic alliance” with the Jamaat-e-Islami, intensifying the competition.

“Despite the entry of several unknowns, the contest remains poised between the mainstream regional parties of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party.”

Campaign Themes and Controversies

The PDP’s campaign has been centered on the “anti-BJP politics” of its leader Mehbooba Mufti and the “pro-people governance” legacy of its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who was Chief Minister in 2002. Focused on South Kashmir, a region previously dominated by the PDP before its 2014 alliance with the BJP, the party is capitalizing on its historic stronghold.

“The PDP’s campaign revolved around the ‘anti-BJP politics’ of its president Mehbooba Mufti, and ‘the pro-people governance’ of its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed after taking over as the Chief Minister in 2002.”

In contrast, the NC is accusing the PDP of “betrayal” for aligning with the BJP in 2014, despite previously campaigning against it. Both parties are committed to advocating for the return of Article 370 and the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Both the parties promised to strive for return of Article 370 and statehood to J&K.”

The Congress, cautious of potential repercussions, has avoided addressing J&K’s lost special status but has pledged to restore statehood. The BJP’s campaign has focused on denouncing “dynastic politics.”

Adding to the drama, Engineer Rashid’s late entry into the race has sparked controversy. His release on bail, allowing him to campaign, has led to accusations of a political conspiracy. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti questioned how Rashid managed to contest 35 seats despite his previous incarceration.

“As Rashid did not get bail to contest his own election, the parties questioned the timing of his release now. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked how he was raising resources to contest as many as 35 seats, despite having spent the past five years in Tihar Jail.”

Cultural Symbolism in Slogans

The campaign slogans across parties reflect a deep cultural symbolism. Phrases like “Dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aya” and “Naqli shera yeti wath dera, asli shera aagaya” highlight the lion’s emblematic significance in Kashmiri politics, celebrating the legacy of Sheikh Abdullah, known as ‘Sher-i-Kashmir.’

A Low-Key Approach in Jammu

While Jammu witnessed a focused campaign from the BJP and Congress, Kashmir saw a more restrained effort from these parties. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi held rallies at the beginning of the campaign, but key BJP leaders largely avoided the Valley. Instead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah concentrated their efforts in Jammu.

“Modi held a rally in Doda, the first for a PM in 40 years, while Shah held three meetings on the last day of the campaign on Monday. His meeting in Kishtwar district’s Paddar area was the first ever by a Union Home Minister there after 1947.”

Looking Ahead: The Final Countdown

As the elections near, all eyes are on the pivotal September 18 vote and subsequent phases. The outcomes will significantly shape Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape, reflecting the evolving dynamics of this landmark election.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi