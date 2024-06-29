Five Soldiers Lost Their Lives In Tank Accident Near LAC In Ladakh

Five soldiers lost their lives in a tank accident near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 3 AM on Saturday. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was among the five soldiers who lost their lives in the tank accident near the Line of Actual Control at Mandir Morh. A formal investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The mishap took place when the soldiers were on a training mission and were crossing the Bodhi River near Mandir Morh which is situated 148 kilometers from Leh. Soldiers were on their T-72 tank when the water levels began to surge, as per official sources. The tank and soldiers were eventually submerged in the swelling river, they added.

Further details awaited.

