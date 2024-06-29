'War Room Established for Passenger Refunds': Civil Aviation Minister On Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse Incident

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced the establishment of a war room to ensure refunds or alternate flights for passengers affected by the recent canopy collapse at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1.

In a statement made on Saturday, the Minister assured that proactive measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. He expressed his condolences to the victims, particularly the family of the individual who lost his life.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the canopy collapse incident at Delhi airport T-1, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, ” Incident that happened at the Delhi airport is very tragic…we have taken control of the situation. Terminal-1 is completely closed…all the… pic.twitter.com/NztdITb8uP — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Immediate Response and Control Measures

“The incident at Delhi airport is tragic. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” said Naidu. He emphasized that the situation was swiftly brought under control with the deployment of emergency response teams, including the NDRF and CISF, who promptly initiated relief operations.

Passenger Compensation and Flight Arrangements

Naidu assured passengers of prompt refunds or alternative flight arrangements within seven days for those whose flights were cancelled due to the incident. “Terminal-1 has been closed and evacuated, with all flight operations shifted to Terminals 2 and 3,” he stated.

To manage this process efficiently, war rooms have been set up at Terminals 2 and 3, staffed by Ministry officers to oversee passenger facilitation.

Preventive Measures and Future Safety

To ensure ticket prices remain stable, the Ministry has issued a directive to airlines not to hike fares. Additionally, a special team from IIT Delhi’s structural engineering department has been called in for an initial inspection of the collapsed canopy. This report will guide further actions to prevent similar incidents.

“We will conduct structural inspections at all airports nationwide. Reports from all airports are expected within 2-5 days to determine necessary preventive measures,” Naidu added.

Ongoing Investigation

On Friday, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated that a technical committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the collapse. Preliminary assessments suggest that continuous heavy rainfall may have contributed to the incident.

Immediate rescue operations were carried out by the Delhi Airport Emergency Response Team, including firefighting and medical units. Full evacuation of Terminal 1 was prioritized and successfully completed.

Support and Compensation

DIAL is collaborating with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to restore operations.

Four vehicles were damaged, and eight individuals sustained minor injuries. They received immediate medical assistance at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport and were later transferred to ESI Hospital and Indian Spinal Injury Centre, with some referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. Sadly, one fatality was reported.

Operational Adjustments and Compensation Announcement

Following the incident, all flight operations from Terminal 1 have been suspended and rerouted to Terminals 2 and 3. Delhi Airport has extended support to affected individuals and the family of the deceased, announcing a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family and Rs 3 lakh each to those with minor injuries.

The investigation continues, and further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.