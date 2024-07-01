Flood Situation In Assam Grows Critical, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Rescue Teams On Standby

The Flood situation in Assam has aggravated in the last few days Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday declaring that the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing persistent and relenting heavy rain. Furthermore, it has been noted that Brahmaputra River and all its tributaries have reached far beyond the level of danger which have raised the altitude of a crisis.

In a press conference, Sarma stated, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall for the next two to three days.”

The Chief Minister revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have both reached out, offering assurances of full support to manage the flood crisis. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me and assured of all help to deal with the situation.” He also assured that the NDRF and Armyhave been put on standby in order to deal with any emergency that comes forth.

Regarding the extent of the situation, Sarma has instructed ministers, MLAs, and officials across the state to exercise supervision and keep an eye on the situation at all times. He reiterated, “All ministers, MLAs and officials have been asked to closely monitor the situation.”

At present, floods affect 2,70,628 people in 14 districts of Assam, particularly, in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. This has socially affected many areas in the country since most have been flooded and people are suffering a lot.

