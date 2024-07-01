NEET Controversy update: Re-exam Results are out! None Re-Takers Got Full Marks; CBI Arrests Owner of Private School in Gujarat

The National Testing Agency has announced the results of NEET re-exam which was conducted on 23rd June for 1563 candidates, who were gifted grace marks.

Now among the 1563 candidates, 61 candidates who received full marks. This time none of the re-test takers got full marks.

Students can check their results on exams.nta.ac.in.

Further, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) would begin the counselling process soon for the selected candidates.

Currently, the central probe agency CBI is still on the controversial case investigating, and amidst the revelations of many irregularities in the examination the agency has recently nabbed the owner of a private school from Gujarat’s Godhra.

According to PTI, the operation started early in the morning at the suspects’ homes in four different districts: Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad, and Godhra.

In Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, the CBI had earlier detained Vice Principal Imtiyaz Alam, Principal of Oasis School and District Coordinator of the NEET exams, Ehsanul Haq, and an additional person on charges of tampering with exam papers.

Regarding the purported anomalies in the NEET UG 2024 conduct, the Principal and other staff members were questioned for hours on Wednesday.

In addition, two defendants in the NEET question paper leak case, Chintu Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, were previously placed under three days of CBI remand by the Special CBI Court in Patna.

In terms of politics, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha had been postponed till July 1, 2024. Following the opposition’s demonstration calling for a discussion on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024).

President Droupadi Murmu brought up the topic of paper leaks at Thursday’s joint session of Parliament, which sparked a furious response in the legislature. She declared that the administration is dedicated to holding those responsible for the recent instances of paper leaks accountable and to a thorough inquiry.

