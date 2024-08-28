Four Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Counterfeit Currency Printing

As per the police the operation had been ongoing for the past 3-4 months. During interrogation, it was revealed that the madrassa principal was aware of and profiting from the illegal activity. (Read more below)

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested four men involved in printing counterfeit currency, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects were apprehended after an informant tipped off the authorities. The accused were using a room in a madrassa to print fake currency notes.

“A fake currency note-making gang has been uncovered, and the police have arrested four suspects including the mastermind identified as Zahir Khan a resident of Odisha. It was revealed that they were using a room in a madrassa named Jamia Habibi to print fake currency notes,” Police said.

“The police acted on a tip-off that a gang was involved in providing fake notes at the rate of Rs 1,500 for notes valued at Rs 4,500. Based on this information, the operation was carried out,” Police said.

As per the police the operation had been ongoing for the past 3-4 months. During interrogation, it was revealed that the madrassa principal was aware of and profiting from the illegal activity.

“During interrogation, it was discovered that this (fake currency printing) operation had been ongoing for the past 3-4 months in the madrassa room. The principal of the madrassa was also aware of this illegal activity and was receiving a share of the profits from the fake currency production,” Police said.

Police recovered 1,300 counterfeit Rs 100 notes, totalling Rs 1,30,000, as well as 234 pages with printed fake notes, and equipment including a laptop, printer, scanner, cutter, and tape mimicking genuine currency’s security thread.

“The gang was producing fake Indian currency notes of Rs 100 denomination. The police recovered 1,300 fake Rs 100 notes, totalling Rs 1,30,000 in value, from their possession. Additionally, 234 pages on which the fake Rs 100 notes were printed, along with a laptop, printer, scanner, cutter, and tape used to mimic the security thread of genuine currency,” Police said.

Further investigation is on and police are trying to determine how the gang learnt to print fake notes and the possibility of other individuals being involved in the fake currency printing operation.

“Further investigation is ongoing to determine how the gang learned to make the fake notes, as Zahir Khan, the alleged mastermind, is from Odisha. The police are continuing to investigate the possibility of other individuals being involved,” Police said.

(With ANI Inputs)

