Fried Plastic Found In Biryani Ordered From Renowned Biryani Restaurant

Where on one hand, Hyderabad Biryani is a lovable cuisine across India, incidents like this breaks trust of the consumers. In a recent incident, a customer filed an online complaint on X, after he came across a deep fried plastic cover in Biryani. The custoner ordered the Biryani from the Manikonda outlet of Mehfil restaurants in Hyderabad.

It is important to know that this incident came forth just two days after another customer shared a similar incident. He found a safety pin in the biryani ordered from the same Mehfil outlet. Earlier, another user shared, finding bugs in Mehfil’s biryani from the Kukatpally outlet.

The X user Zelani S posted a video of the plastic cover he got from the biryani in order to show how distressed he was over the whole thing. The user invited action by tagging the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety’s official handle. “Yesterday I ordered Chicken Biryani from Mehfil and I received a deep fried Plastic cover(completely fried Plastic bag) in the Biryani, unfortunately it was in the bottom of pack, so I ate first half on top and then realised. @cfs_telangana this is in addition to yesterday complaint that there was a safety pin from same Manikonda Mehfil from other X user. #Hyderabad #mehfil #foodsafety” He said.

Yesterday I ordered Chicken Biryani from Mehfil and I received a deep fried Plastic cover(completely fried Plastic bag) in the Biryani, unfortunately it was in the bottom of pack, so I ate first half on top and then realised. @cfs_telangana this is in addition to yesterday… pic.twitter.com/omk3ErX7u1 — Zelani S (@zelani_A) July 1, 2024

Favorite patrons of the prominent restaurant chain situated in Hyderabad are taking notice of the recent scandal surrounding the unclean conditions of cooking biryani and other culinary products.

On Saturday, June 29, a different customer had a similar incident of receiving a safety pin in their biryani that they had purchased from the same branch in the Manikonda region. On June 23, a biryani that a different customer had purchased from Mehfil Kukatpally had bugs in it.

However, the Food Safety Department have come across such instances and are conducting raids across restaurants and hypermarkets in Hyderabad.

