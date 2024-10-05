Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gaza Conflict A Major Concern For India, Affecting Oil & Exports, Says S Jaishankar

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasised, that Gaza conflict has become a major concern for India due to its impact on oil prices and the country's exports. “These developments are directly costing us." said Jaishankar. 

Gaza Conflict A Major Concern For India, Affecting Oil & Exports, Says S Jaishankar

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasised, that Gaza conflict has become a major concern for India due to its impact on oil prices and the country’s exports. “These developments are directly costing us.” said Jaishankar.

Addressing the issue during a Q&A session following the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture on governance, S Jaishankar stated that conflicts anywhere in the world cause ripples everywhere, affecting economies and global stability.

Referring to the ongoing wars in both Ukraine and West Asia, Jaishankar highlighted that the situation worsened after Hamas’s terrorist attacks on October 7 last year and the subsequent Israeli military responses.

The tensions have now expanded to other regions, with Lebanon and other regional actors becoming involved.

“These developments are directly costing us.” said Jaishankar, citing rising shipping costs, higher insurance rates, and surging oil prices.

In addition, India’s exports and international trade have also taken a hit. The stock market also dipped sharply after Iran launched missile strikes against Israel in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Further, Jaishankar discussed the broader implications of global interconnectedness, stating, “Conflicts anywhere now create problems everywhere.” He added that whether it’s the war in Ukraine or the unrest in the Middle East, these conflicts contribute to instability, affecting countries like India.

Meanwhile, India has consistently urged the cessation of hostilities, both in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war, advocating for a return to diplomacy and peaceful dialogue.

In the case of the Israel-Hamas conflict, India has also called for the release of hostages and emphasized the need to protect civilians and resume humanitarian aid.

Must Read: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar To Visit Pakistan For SCO Summit

Filed under

Gaza conflict Israel NewsX S Jaishankar

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox