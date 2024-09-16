Ghulam Ahmad Mir: Key Player In Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Ghulam Ahmad Mir is a pivotal figure in the Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024, representing a significant player in the battle for the Dooru constituency.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir is a well-known figure in Indian politics, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. He is affiliated with the Indian National Congress (INC) and has represented the Dooru constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly. His tenure includes serving as the President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, he was defeated by Hasan Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).

Dooru Assembly Constituency: A Historical Perspective

The Dooru constituency in South Kashmir is a significant battleground as elections approach on September 18. Historically, this seat has seen dominance by the NC-Congress alliance, which has won it six times out of seven elections since 1977. The NC secured victories in 1977, 1983, 1987, and 1996, while Ghulam Ahmad Mir won in 2002 and 2008. The only time the seat was not held by the alliance was in 2014 when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed it.

The Upcoming Election

As the election draws near, Ghulam Ahmad Mir is once again contesting for the Dooru seat, representing the NC-Congress alliance. He faces competition from Mohammad Ashraf Malik of the PDP, Mohammad Saleem Parry of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and several independents. The constituency has 116,749 voters and 152 polling stations to accommodate them.

Reviewing Past Election Results

Looking at previous election results reveals the competitive nature of Dooru. In 2014, PDP’s Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi won with 18,150 votes, narrowly beating Ghulam Ahmad Mir by 161 votes. In 2008, Mir won with 15,870 votes, defeating Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi by a margin of 5,918 votes. Similarly, in 2002, Mir secured a win with a margin of 11,342 votes against the NC’s Syed Manzoor Ahmad.

Earlier victories also show a pattern: in 1996, NC’s Ghulam Hassan Wani won by 4,901 votes against Mir. The elections in 1987 and 1983 saw Muhammad Akbar Ganie of the NC win the seat, while in 1977, Haji Abdul Gani Khan of the NC was victorious.

Current Election Dynamics

With the election approaching, analysts suggest that Ghulam Ahmad Mir, supported by the NC, may have an advantage due to the historical success of the NC-Congress alliance in this constituency. However, candidates from the PDP and DPAP, along with independents, could pose a challenge.

This election will be a crucial moment for the Dooru constituency, reflecting the evolving political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir and the alliances shaping Indian politics today.

