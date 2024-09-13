‘God By My Side,’ Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After Being Released From Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, upon his release from jail, expressed that he believed divine support was with him and accused the BJP of trying to break him by imprisoning him. Kejriwal emerged from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, greeted by a celebration of AAP leaders outside the jail.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, upon his release from jail, expressed that he believed divine support was with him and accused the BJP of trying to break him by imprisoning him. Kejriwal emerged from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, greeted by a celebration of AAP leaders outside the jail.

“God By My Side,” Kejriwal said after coming out of Tihar jail.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The court had reserved its decision on September 5 after listening to the arguments from Kejriwal’s and the CBI’s counsels. During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, had raised objections regarding Kejriwal’s direct approach to the Delhi High Court for bail without initially going to the trial court.

Kejriwal while speaking outside Tihar jail said, “Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the nation; I have faced difficulties but God has always been with me.”

Kejriwal thanks people for support and prayers

Kejriwal thanked people for his release as he came out.

“Want to thank people who prayed for my release; you have braved the rain to come here,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation involving alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He was subsequently arrested by the CBI on June 26 while still in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi excise policy case revolves around the Delhi government’s 2021-22 policy designed to rejuvenate the liquor business by replacing a sales-volume-based system with a license fee for traders, and introducing more upscale stores free from metal grilles, aiming to enhance customer experience. The policy was abandoned after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called for a CBI investigation, alleging irregularities. The ED claimed that the AAP, led by Kejriwal, received ₹100 crore in kickbacks to finalize the policy and suggested that a significant portion of these funds was used by the party in its Goa election campaign.

