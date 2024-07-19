Gonda Train Accident: How Are Train Accidents Becoming Frequent? Why Does It Keeps Happening?

In the latest tragic train accident in Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, has led to the death of three individuals and leaving 32 people injured. This tragic accident occured after eight coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed Thursday afternoon.

Even though the rescue operation has concluded, the officials have initiated to hold a high level of inquiry into the accident. However the condition of the injured is said to be serious. On the other hand, track clearance work in undeway. The Indian Railways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for those grievously injured, followed by the Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

Train Accidents Turns Out To Happen Quite Often

Not long back on June 17, a goods train collided with Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, leading to the death of 15 people and 60 injurerd.

Earlier in October 2023 Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram the collission of two trains led to the death of 13 people and leaving about 50 people injured.

Exactly a year back, in June 2023, a three-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore left 296 dead and over 1,200 injured in what was India’s worst rail accident in over two decades.

But Why Does It Keeps Happening ?

Indian railways, constructed during the British colonial period, the Modi administration has poured tens of billions of dollars into the railways. These funds have been allocated for upgrading or replacing the antiquated tracks established by the British in the 19th century, introducing new trains, and eliminating thousands of unmanned railway crossings.

India’s Comptroller and Auditor General reported that Indian Railways recorded 2,017 accidents between 2017 and 2021. Of these accidents, derailments made up 69 percent, leading to 293 fatalities.

In India, most train accidents are attributed to human error or outdated equipment.

Derailments have been the leading cause of rail accidents in the country. However, recent official data indicates a decrease in the frequency of derailments.

Also Read: Donald Trump Officially Accepts His Presidential Nomination Days After Surving Assassination

According to the data, railway staff errors were responsible for 55 percent of train accidents from 2017-18 to 2021-22. The highest proportion of these accidents due to staff errors, 65 percent, occurred in 2019-2020. In contrast, the lowest percentage, 43 percent, was recorded in 2021-2022, as reported by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) and the Ministry of Railways.

Update On Kavach- Discovered To Avoid Accidents

To enhance train safety, modern trains are being equipped with the Kavach anti-collision system. This nationwide system, designed to prevent train crashes and derailments, will automatically apply brakes in emergencies if the train driver does not act in time, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Must Read: What is Kavach? This Indian Made System Could Have Prevented Kanchanjunga Express Accident

Developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with private companies, the Kavach system includes several components: optical fiber networks, Kavach towers, data centers at stations, trackside equipment, and loco Kavach units.

As of February, progress on implementing Kavach is notable. Over 3,040 kilometers of optical fiber cables have been laid, 269 Kavach towers installed, and data centers set up at 186 stations. Additionally, trackside equipment is in place along 827 kilometers of track, and 170 locomotives have been fitted with Kavach units.

There are currently three approved Kavach manufacturers, with approval processes for two more under review. Since Kavach is a safety system, its certification requires a rigorous process, taking at least two-and-a-half years. It took three years to achieve the necessary Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL 4) certification, completed in 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted implementation in 2020 and 2021, but efforts were accelerated starting in 2021. The Kavach system is expensive, with trackside and station equipment costing around Rs 50 lakh per kilometer and outfitting a train costing about Rs 70 lakh. The 2023-2024 budget allocated Rs 710 crore for the system, with an additional Rs 560 crore set aside in the interim budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

Experts emphasize the need for a focus on safe tracks and collision protection in India’s railway system.