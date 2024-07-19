Viral Video: Joe Biden Was About To Kiss Another Woman, Thinking His Wife

In a video shared by a X user – Dom Lucre, where it is seen that US President Joe Biden is about to kiss another woman thinking her to be his wife untill Jill Biden came forth to stop him.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Joe Biden was spotted about to kiss another woman he appeared to have thought was his wife until Jill Biden stopped him. pic.twitter.com/4SJXSpfIvc — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 18, 2024

Several users were commenting under the video. One user wrote, “What’s wrong with this guy? He can’t keep it together for two seconds.” Another commented, “Did Joe Biden almost publicly kiss the wrong woman, thinking it was Jill Biden?”

However, Morgan J. Freeman – an American Film Director shared the video and quoted it saying, ” No sign he was going to kiss her. He was simply talking.”

No sign he was going to kiss her. He was simply talking. https://t.co/ZHkdzrF8ZM — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 19, 2024

Joe Biden Is Covid Positive, Experiences ‘Mild Upper Respiratory Symptoms’

US President Joe Biden is experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms due to a COVID-19 infection and is being treated with Paxlovid, according to the White House. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, stated that the President does not have a fever and his vital signs are normal.

In a statement on X, Dr. O’Connor said, “The President is still experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms from his recent COVID-19 infection. He continues to receive Paxlovid. His vital signs remain normal, and he does not have a fever. He will continue to conduct the business of the American people.”