Gujarat Rain: Crocodiles Enter People’s Neighborhoods, As Vadodara’s Vishwamitri River Overflows

As Gujarat’s Vadodara district grapple with most severe flooding, following the overflow of the Vishwamitri River, crocodiles are now making their way into the city’s submerged neighborhoods, as the river currently stands 9 feet above the danger level with no sign of receding.
Taking to X, people are sharing visuals of crocodile coming inside city’s flooded colonies.
#Vadodara is facing a double threat with both floods and crocodile sightings. As the Vishwamitri River overflows, crocodiles are seen venturing into various human settlements across the city. #GujaratRains #GujaratFlood pic.twitter.com/tHHVJxxCUu
— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) August 28, 2024
Earlier on Tuesday morning, Vishwamitri River, which runs through the city’s center exceeded the 25-foot danger mark. As a result, over 3,000 residents from low-lying areas in and around Vadodara were evacuated to safer locations. Currently, the level of the river has now over 34 feet.
Meanwhile between 6 am and midnight on Monday, Vadodara recorded 307 mm of rainfall, which caused widespread waterlogging in the city. Even though the rain has stopped, many areas are still underwater.
