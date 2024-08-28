Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Gujarat Rain: Crocodiles Enter People’s Neighborhoods, As Vadodara’s Vishwamitri River Overflows

As Gujarat's Vadodara district grapple with most severe flooding, following the overflow of the Vishwamitri River, crocodiles are now making their way into the city's submerged neighborhoods, as the river currently stands 9 feet above the danger level with no sign of receding.

Gujarat Rain: Crocodiles Enter People’s Neighborhoods, As Vadodara’s Vishwamitri River Overflows

As Gujarat’s Vadodara district grapple with most severe flooding, following the overflow of the Vishwamitri River, crocodiles are now making their way into the city’s submerged neighborhoods, as the river currently stands 9 feet above the danger level with no sign of receding.

Taking to X, people are sharing visuals of crocodile coming inside city’s flooded colonies.

Also Read: Gujarat Hit by Severe Waterlogging Due to Heavy Rain, Red Alert Issued By IMD

Take A Look 

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Vishwamitri River, which runs through the city’s center exceeded the 25-foot danger mark. As a result, over 3,000 residents from low-lying areas in and around Vadodara were evacuated to safer locations.  Currently, the level of the river has now over 34 feet.

Meanwhile between 6 am and midnight on Monday, Vadodara recorded 307 mm of rainfall, which caused widespread waterlogging in the city. Even though the rain has stopped, many areas are still underwater.

Must Read: Gujarat Flood Crisis: 15 Dead, Over 23,000 Evacuated as Heavy Rains Continue

Tags:

Gujarat Rain NewsX vadodara Vadodara Flood
addBlock

Recent Post

FM Radio In 234 Towns, Cabinet Approves To Charge ALF As 4% Of Gross Revenue

FM Radio In 234 Towns, Cabinet Approves To Charge ALF As 4% Of Gross Revenue

Canada Selects ‘Universal Language’ For Best International Feature At The 2025 Oscars

Canada Selects ‘Universal Language’ For Best International Feature At The 2025 Oscars

California AI Bill: Why Is The Move Dividing Silicon Valley

California AI Bill: Why Is The Move Dividing Silicon Valley

Pop star Halsey Announces New Album ‘The Great Impersonator’

Pop star Halsey Announces New Album ‘The Great Impersonator’

Yogi Government’s New Policy For Social Media, Good Ones Can Earn +5 Lakhs Whereas Bad Can Lead To Life Sentence

Yogi Government’s New Policy For Social Media, Good Ones Can Earn +5 Lakhs Whereas Bad...

MHA Issues Warning Against Fraudulent Emails Posing As FCRA Officials

MHA Issues Warning Against Fraudulent Emails Posing As FCRA Officials

Bad Bunny Joins The Cast Of Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’

Bad Bunny Joins The Cast Of Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox