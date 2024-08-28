Gujarat Flood Crisis: 15 Dead, Over 23,000 Evacuated as Heavy Rains Continue

The coastal state of Gujarat has been battered by relentless monsoon rains, leading to a devastating humanitarian crisis. At least 15 people have lost their lives, while more than 23,000 residents have been evacuated from flood-hit areas. Rescue teams have saved over 300 individuals as the situation remains dire in multiple districts.

Despite a slight reduction in rainfall intensity on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for Gujarat, warning of more heavy downpours in the coming days. The forecast has heightened concerns, prompting the Gujarat government to bolster its rescue and relief efforts.

Gujarat Government Calls for Army Assistance

To tackle the escalating disaster, the Gujarat government has requested six columns of the Indian Army to be deployed across the worst-affected districts, including Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot. These columns will join the ongoing operations, complementing the 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) platoons and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units already in action.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been at the forefront of coordinating the state’s emergency response. On Tuesday, he convened a high-level meeting to assess the progress of relief and rescue operations. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office released a statement emphasizing the importance of strict vigilance.

“The Chief Minister instructed the District Collectors to take full vigilance and caution by taking the help of the police so that no one goes into the overflowed rivers, drains, and lakes as a result of heavy rains. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has specially urged the District Collectors of the coastal areas to strictly follow the warning to the fishermen not to venture into the sea,” the Chief Minister’s Office stated in a post on X.

Tragic Loss of Lives Due to Rain-Related Incidents

The incessant rains have led to tragic outcomes across the state. Since Monday, 15 lives have been lost in various rain-related incidents. According to official reports, fatalities were recorded in several districts: one person in Morbi, two in Gandhinagar, six in Anand, one in Vadodara, one in Kheda, two in Mahisagar, one in Bharuch, and one in Ahmedabad.

The deluge has forced authorities to relocate over 12,000 people on Tuesday alone, with Vadodara (8,361) and Panchmahals (4,000) being the most affected regions. In total, more than 23,870 individuals have been moved to safer locations, while 1,696 people have been rescued from life-threatening situations. The evacuees include 1,200 from Navsari, 800 from Valsad, 200 from Bharuch, 235 from Kheda, and 200 from Botad districts.

In a special effort, 75 pregnant women—45 in Vadodara and 30 in Devbhumi Dwarka—were evacuated and shifted to the nearest health centers to ensure their safety amid the floods.

Rivers Overflow, Breaching Safety Levels

The heavy rains have caused several rivers across Gujarat to breach their safety marks, leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas. In Bharuch district, the Narmada River crossed the danger level of 24 feet at the Golden Bridge, inundating surrounding regions after a continuous inflow of water from dams in neighboring Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, in Vadodara district, the Vishwamitri River surged past the danger mark of 25 feet on Tuesday morning, prompting the evacuation of over 3,000 residents from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

As Gujarat braces for more rain in the coming days, the state’s disaster management teams, along with the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, continue their tireless efforts to protect lives and property in the face of this natural calamity.