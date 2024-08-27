The press release also noted that a total of 492 relief camps have been set up by the district administration, providing shelter to those displaced by the floods.

Continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods in Tripura since August 19 have claimed 31 lives and displaced over 72,000 people, according to a press release by the State Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.

The press release also noted that a total of 492 relief camps have been set up by the district administration, providing shelter to those displaced by the floods. Additionally, clothing has been distributed to approximately 300 needy individuals in Amarpur and Karbook Subdivisions.

Currently, six teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively engaged in relief operations in the Gomati and Sepahijala Districts.

Today, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a review meeting to assess the flood situation in the state. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, District Magistrates, Secretaries of all departments, and Directors of key departments.

The release further stated that the State Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department has allocated Rs 69 crore to eight districts and Rs 5 crore each to the Agriculture and Power Departments for relief efforts.

Tripura experienced heavy and unprecedented rainfall from August 19 to August 23, leading to massive floods and disrupting daily life across the state. Although rainfall has decreased since August 24, the water level in the Gomati River at Sonamura remains above the critical mark.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a financial aid package of Rs 20 crore for Tripura.

Additionally, the Tripura government has requested the central government to dispatch an advance Inter-Ministerial Central Team to the state for an on-site assessment of the flood damage.

Read More: Fentanyl, Taiwan and More: Here Is What Jake Sullivan Is Set To Discuss As He Arrives in China

With inputs from ANI