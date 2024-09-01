Gujarat Rain: Government Dispatches Inter-Ministerial Team To Evaluate Rainfall & Flood Damage

As Gujarat continues to deal with severe flooding & heavy rain, the Ministry of Home Affairs has dispatched an inter-ministerial central team, to evaluate the damage from heavy rainfall and flooding in the state.

As Gujarat continues to deal with severe flooding & heavy rain, the Ministry of Home Affairs has dispatched an inter-ministerial central team, to evaluate the damage from heavy rainfall and flooding in the state.

Led by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the team will evaluate the worst-affected districts in the state. IMCTs were sent to Assam, Kerala, Mizoram & Tripura to assess damage from floods and landslides.

Earlier, union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which was heavily impacted by the rainfall.

He instructed local authorities to take immediate action to restore normalcy, including draining floodwaters, cleaning roads and drains, and conducting fogging and pesticide spraying to prevent disease outbreaks.

Also Read: Cyclone Asna: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Gujarat, Karnataka Under Red Alert

Meanwhile, the recent heavy rainfall has caused severe disruption in the state. Thus, submerging several towns and villages, particularly in Kutch district, where Mundra taluka recorded 26 mm of rain in just a few hours.

Areas such as Veraval, Dwarka, and Dantiwada also experienced significant rainfall. Thus, resulting in waterlogging and flooding.

Must Read: Heavy Rain and Cyclonic Storm Predicted for Gujarat, IMD Forecasts Active Monsoon Patterns