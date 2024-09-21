Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Gujarat: Train Derailment Averted; Authorities Discover Removed Fishplates on Rail Track

Unknown individuals removed critical components from railway tracks near Kim Railway Station in Gujarat's Surat district.

Gujarat: Train Derailment Averted; Authorities Discover Removed Fishplates on Rail Track

In another alarming incident aimed at derailing trains, unknown individuals removed critical components from railway tracks near Kim Railway Station in Gujarat’s Surat district, as reported by the Western Railway’s Vadodara Division. This act of sabotage involved the removal of fishplates and keys from the UP line track, which temporarily disrupted train services in the area.

According to officials, the culprits removed fishplates and keys from the track and placed them on the same rail, creating a hazardous situation. Western Railway’s Vadodara Division confirmed that the service was swiftly restored after ground staff intervened.

“An unknown person opened the fish plate and removed some keys from the UP line track, placing them on the same track near Kim Railway Station, which led to the suspension of train movement. The service was quickly restored,” stated the Western Railway’s Vadodara Division.

What Are Fishplates?

Fishplates are essential components in railway systems, used to connect the ends of rails with the help of fish bolts. Their design is reminiscent of a fish, hence the name “fishplate.” Removing these vital parts can cause significant disruption and pose a serious safety risk to train operations.

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Attends National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme Exhibition In Wardha

Fortunately, quick action by railway personnel prevented a disaster. The ground staff rapidly removed the obstructions and restored train movement, minimizing the impact of this sabotage attempt.

Recent Incidents of Sabotage in Indian Railways

This incident near Kim Railway Station is just one in a series of recent attempts to sabotage railway services across India. Over the past few weeks, multiple derailment attempts have been reported, raising concerns about the safety of the rail network.

On September 8, a loaded goods train traveling through Rajasthan’s Ajmer district narrowly avoided derailment after two cement blocks were placed on the tracks along the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. Each block weighed about 70 kilograms, but fortunately, the train struck the obstacles without causing serious damage. Railway officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

The sabotage took place between Saradhna and Bangad stations on the Phulera-Ahmedabad route of the freight corridor. A case has been registered, and authorities are actively pursuing leads to identify those responsible.

Sabotage Averted in Uttar Pradesh

In a related incident, an alert loco pilot prevented a major train accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur when the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express hit an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks. The incident occurred around 8:20 pm on September 8, while the train was traveling at high speed. In addition to the cylinder, authorities found a bottle of petrol and matchboxes near the site, indicating a possible attempt at sabotage.

Following this incident, an FIR was lodged, and multiple agencies, including Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been involved in the investigation to uncover potential links to larger sabotage efforts.

Previous Derailment in Kanpur

Last month, another significant incident occurred when twenty coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur. The derailment was caused after the train’s engine struck an object deliberately placed on the tracks. Although no casualties were reported, the incident drew attention to the increasing number of attempts to derail trains. Authorities are probing whether anti-social elements were behind this act of sabotage.

Ongoing Investigations and Security Measures

In light of these recent incidents, railway authorities across the country are tightening security measures and enhancing surveillance along critical routes. Investigations are underway, with officials seeking to identify and apprehend those involved in the attempted derailments. Several law enforcement agencies, including the ATS and NIA, are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of train operations and prevent future sabotage attempts.

While no major accidents have occurred due to these attempts, the frequency of such incidents highlights the need for heightened vigilance. Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of proactive measures to protect India’s extensive railway network from sabotage and to ensure the safety of passengers and freight.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Criticizes CBI for Allegations Against West Bengal Judiciary: Petition Withdrawn Amid Concerns

Filed under

Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express Fishplates gujarat Security measures Uttar Pradesh

Also Read

Mexico Cartel Violence: 53 Dead, 51 Missing Amid Clash Of Rival Factions Following Zambada’s Arrest

Mexico Cartel Violence: 53 Dead, 51 Missing Amid Clash Of Rival Factions Following Zambada’s Arrest

Beirut Attack Claims 31 Lives, Including Three Children, According to Health Ministry Reports

Beirut Attack Claims 31 Lives, Including Three Children, According to Health Ministry Reports

PM Modi’s US Visit: A Game-Changer For India’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

PM Modi’s US Visit: A Game-Changer For India’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

Netanyahu Delays US Trip Amid Escalating Security Concerns in Northern Israel

Netanyahu Delays US Trip Amid Escalating Security Concerns in Northern Israel

Understanding The Quad Summit 2024: Objectives And Goals

Understanding The Quad Summit 2024: Objectives And Goals

Entertainment

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox