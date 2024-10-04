Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How To Check Results Of Your Constituency?

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agrawal, emphasized the need to adhere to these guidelines, noting that any violations could lead to severe penalties, including fines and up to two years of imprisonment. All media outlets are urged to follow these rules to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How To Check Results Of Your Constituency?

The outcome of 90 constituencies will be determined when Haryana conducts its single-phase Assembly Elections on October 5. The election results will be announced on October 8, coinciding with those of Jammu and Kashmir.

How To Check Results Of Your Constituency?

To check your constituency’s results, follow these steps: Visit the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) official website. Navigate to the election results section.

Choose your preferred constituency from the menu that appears. While the counting process is ongoing, the page will refresh at intervals as each round of counting is completed. Once counting concludes, the number of seats won by each party will be displayed on the party list.

Haryana Exit Poll 2024 Date and Time: Haryana will hold its Assembly election in a single phase on October 5. There is growing anticipation for the exit polls, which will give insights into the likely election results.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), exit poll predictions for Haryana will be made public only after 6:30 PM on October 5, ensuring voters can cast their ballots without any undue influence.

As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI prohibits the publication or distribution of exit poll results from the beginning of voting until half an hour after polls close.

Exit Polls

Exit polls are valuable for gauging voter sentiment and trends, which can impact public perception and influence political strategies. While exit polls give an indication of the election’s possible direction, they are not always conclusive. Factors such as last-minute voter choices and turnout rates can significantly impact the final results.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agrawal, emphasized the need to adhere to these guidelines, noting that any violations could lead to severe penalties, including fines and up to two years of imprisonment. All media outlets are urged to follow these rules to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

The results of the Haryana elections will be declared on October 8.

MUST READ: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Overview Of The 90 Assembly Constituencies 

Filed under

Haryana Assembly Elections Haryana Elections Haryana Elections 2024 Haryana voting

Also Read

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: 225 Paramilitary Forces and 60,000 Security Personnel Deployed

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: 225 Paramilitary Forces and 60,000 Security Personnel Deployed

Sinner’s Shanghai Campaign On Halt Amid Doping Test Delay

Sinner’s Shanghai Campaign On Halt Amid Doping Test Delay

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: A Tough Battle for Women Candidates Amid Patriarchal Politics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: A Tough Battle for Women Candidates Amid Patriarchal Politics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Top Wealthiest Candidates Contesting

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Top Wealthiest Candidates Contesting

It’s Official! Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Salman Khan’s ‘Kick 2’

It’s Official! Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Salman Khan’s ‘Kick 2’

Entertainment

It’s Official! Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Salman Khan’s ‘Kick 2’

It’s Official! Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Salman Khan’s ‘Kick 2’

Ram Charan Slams Kona Surekha’s Remark About Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce

Ram Charan Slams Kona Surekha’s Remark About Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox