Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | How To Check Results Of Your Constituency?

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agrawal, emphasized the need to adhere to these guidelines, noting that any violations could lead to severe penalties, including fines and up to two years of imprisonment. All media outlets are urged to follow these rules to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

The outcome of 90 constituencies will be determined when Haryana conducts its single-phase Assembly Elections on October 5. The election results will be announced on October 8, coinciding with those of Jammu and Kashmir.

How To Check Results Of Your Constituency?

To check your constituency’s results, follow these steps: Visit the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) official website. Navigate to the election results section.

Choose your preferred constituency from the menu that appears. While the counting process is ongoing, the page will refresh at intervals as each round of counting is completed. Once counting concludes, the number of seats won by each party will be displayed on the party list.

Haryana Exit Poll 2024 Date and Time: Haryana will hold its Assembly election in a single phase on October 5. There is growing anticipation for the exit polls, which will give insights into the likely election results.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), exit poll predictions for Haryana will be made public only after 6:30 PM on October 5, ensuring voters can cast their ballots without any undue influence.

As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI prohibits the publication or distribution of exit poll results from the beginning of voting until half an hour after polls close.

Exit Polls

Exit polls are valuable for gauging voter sentiment and trends, which can impact public perception and influence political strategies. While exit polls give an indication of the election’s possible direction, they are not always conclusive. Factors such as last-minute voter choices and turnout rates can significantly impact the final results.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agrawal, emphasized the need to adhere to these guidelines, noting that any violations could lead to severe penalties, including fines and up to two years of imprisonment. All media outlets are urged to follow these rules to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

The results of the Haryana elections will be declared on October 8.

MUST READ: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Overview Of The 90 Assembly Constituencies